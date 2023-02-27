News you can trust since 1855
‘Brand doesn’t negate requirements for number plate’ say Derbyshire Police as Lamborghini and McLaren drivers fined

Derbyshire police have fined two luxury sports car drivers this weekend as the vehicles didn’t have front registration plates.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 1:41pm

Following a report of vehicles driving from Leek into Derbyshire without registration plates police stopped two cars at Winnats Pass.

Officers used the plates displayed on the rear of the orange Lamborghini and dark Volkswagen GTI to copy down details onto the Traffic Offence Reports.

On the same weekend, officers stopped a white McLaren without a front registration plate at Darley Dale.

Following the incidents, Derbyshire Road Policing Unit said on Twitter: “The brand doesn’t negate the requirements for a front number plate unfortunately.”

Officers have also stopped a Volkswagen GTI without a front registration plate.