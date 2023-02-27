‘Brand doesn’t negate requirements for number plate’ say Derbyshire Police as Lamborghini and McLaren drivers fined
Derbyshire police have fined two luxury sports car drivers this weekend as the vehicles didn’t have front registration plates.
Following a report of vehicles driving from Leek into Derbyshire without registration plates police stopped two cars at Winnats Pass.
Officers used the plates displayed on the rear of the orange Lamborghini and dark Volkswagen GTI to copy down details onto the Traffic Offence Reports.
On the same weekend, officers stopped a white McLaren without a front registration plate at Darley Dale.
Following the incidents, Derbyshire Road Policing Unit said on Twitter: “The brand doesn’t negate the requirements for a front number plate unfortunately.”