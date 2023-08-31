BMW owner earns ticket as over 15 bank holiday drivers slammed for parking illegally at popular Peak District beauty spot
The tickets were issued in Grindleford and Darley Dale on Monday, August 28, after police said drivers showed complete disregard for solid white lines.
This comes after similar issues with parking across the Peak District on previous bank holidays, earlier this year.
Following the incident, a spokesperson for Bakewell Police Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “We are urging anyone visiting any area that is not familiar, to check when parking up that you are doing so to not incur any unwanted charges or the removal of vehicles.”
After police posted about the parking issues on local Facebook pages, many people commented on similar problems across Derbyshire.
Elaine Hill Ne Kirkby said: “Wasn't Curbar Edge terrible, traffic parked on the double yellow lines, no room for vehicles to get through!!”
Alec Hetherington added: “Chesterfield Road in Matlock is just as bad.”