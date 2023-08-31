The tickets were issued in Grindleford and Darley Dale on Monday, August 28, after police said drivers showed complete disregard for solid white lines.

This comes after similar issues with parking across the Peak District on previous bank holidays, earlier this year.

Following the incident, a spokesperson for Bakewell Police Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “We are urging anyone visiting any area that is not familiar, to check when parking up that you are doing so to not incur any unwanted charges or the removal of vehicles.”

A BMW 3 series and a Mercedes were among over 15 cars parked illegally on bank holiday Monday in Peak District.

After police posted about the parking issues on local Facebook pages, many people commented on similar problems across Derbyshire.

Elaine Hill Ne Kirkby said: “Wasn't Curbar Edge terrible, traffic parked on the double yellow lines, no room for vehicles to get through!!”