BMW driver slammed for illegal parking in popular Peak District village
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers from Bakewell, Hathersage and White Peak Villages Police SNT were on road safety patrol yesterday (June 5) when they spotted a BMW i3 parked illegally on the A6187 Sheffield Road, Hathersage.
They issued a fixed penalty notice to the vehicle for contravening the white line system.
Checks were also conducted on B6001 Leadmill Bridge near Hathersage and B6521 Main Road, Nether Padley, Grindleford, and no vehicles were found contravening the white line system.
Road safety patrols are a part of police ‘priorities’ and include speeding and dangerous parking offences such as those committed by parking on a white line system.
Any local residents who want to have their say on police priorities can do so by completing the online survey.