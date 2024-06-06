BMW driver slammed for illegal parking in popular Peak District village

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 6th Jun 2024, 11:43 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2024, 15:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A BMW driver has been served with a penalty notice after leaving his car parked illegally in the Peak District.

Officers from Bakewell, Hathersage and White Peak Villages Police SNT were on road safety patrol yesterday (June 5) when they spotted a BMW i3 parked illegally on the A6187 Sheffield Road, Hathersage.

They issued a fixed penalty notice to the vehicle for contravening the white line system.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Checks were also conducted on B6001 Leadmill Bridge near Hathersage and B6521 Main Road, Nether Padley, Grindleford, and no vehicles were found contravening the white line system.

A BMW i3 was parked illegally on the A6187 Sheffield Road in Hathersage.A BMW i3 was parked illegally on the A6187 Sheffield Road in Hathersage.
A BMW i3 was parked illegally on the A6187 Sheffield Road in Hathersage.

Road safety patrols are a part of police ‘priorities’ and include speeding and dangerous parking offences such as those committed by parking on a white line system.

Any local residents who want to have their say on police priorities can do so by completing the online survey.