BMW driver crashes in Derbyshire during storm and abandons car on 70mph stretch of road

The Derbyshire Dales Response Unit reported that a driver had crashed his BMW on the A6 near Taddington, in between Buxton and Bakewell.

According to officers, the driver had failed to notice the high winds and wet roads, and lost control of his vehicle.

Despite the extensive damage done to the BMW, and the fact the car was blocking a busy route, the driver decided to leave the scene, which a DDRU spokesperson described as “unbelievable”.