BMW car seized as driver without license caught speeding in Derbyshire village

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 4th Jul 2025, 15:46 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2025, 15:57 BST
Officers have seized a vehicle which was seen speeding in Creswell.

Officers spotted a BMW car travelling at excessive speed while on a patrol in Creswell.

Police stopped the car to speak with the driver regarding the manner of his driving. It was quickly established that the male was driving without holding a valid driving licence or insurance policy.

The vehicle was seized under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act and the driver has been reported for multiple traffic offences.

Officers spotted a BMW car travelling at excessive speed while on a patrol in Creswell.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “We’d like to remind everyone that driving without insurance is illegal and puts others at serious risk.”

Anyone who witnesses dangerous, suspicious or illegal driving is asked to report it to police using one of the following methods:

Website – use the online contact form; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

