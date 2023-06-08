Biker hospitalised with “serious injuries” after crash that closed major Derbyshire A-road

Officers were called to reports of a collision between a motorcycle and a car on the A6 at Darley Dale just after 5.00pm on Wednesday, June 7.

At the scene the motorcyclist, a man in his 40s who was riding a red Ducati, was found with what were believed to be serious injuries. His condition is not thought to be life-threatening, and he remains in hospital receiving treatment.

A BMW X3 was also involved in the collision. The driver, a man in his 70s, was spoken to at the scene and is helping officers with their enquiries.

The collision took place along the A6 at Darley Dale.