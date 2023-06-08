News you can trust since 1855
Biker hospitalised with “serious injuries” after crash that closed major Derbyshire A-road

A biker sustained serious injuries during a collision that forced the police to shut a busy Derbyshire A-road yesterday.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 8th Jun 2023, 15:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 15:07 BST

Officers were called to reports of a collision between a motorcycle and a car on the A6 at Darley Dale just after 5.00pm on Wednesday, June 7.

At the scene the motorcyclist, a man in his 40s who was riding a red Ducati, was found with what were believed to be serious injuries. His condition is not thought to be life-threatening, and he remains in hospital receiving treatment.

A BMW X3 was also involved in the collision. The driver, a man in his 70s, was spoken to at the scene and is helping officers with their enquiries.

The collision took place along the A6 at Darley Dale.
The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident – and reopened just after 9pm.

