Biker hospitalised with “serious injuries” after crash that closed major Derbyshire A-road
Officers were called to reports of a collision between a motorcycle and a car on the A6 at Darley Dale just after 5.00pm on Wednesday, June 7.
At the scene the motorcyclist, a man in his 40s who was riding a red Ducati, was found with what were believed to be serious injuries. His condition is not thought to be life-threatening, and he remains in hospital receiving treatment.
A BMW X3 was also involved in the collision. The driver, a man in his 70s, was spoken to at the scene and is helping officers with their enquiries.
The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident – and reopened just after 9pm.