Belper roadworks: Work taking place on Nottingham Road until 30 August

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

National Grid Electricity Distribution is advising motorists that an emergency cable repair has closed part of Nottingham Road, Belper, until 30 August.

The road is currently closed between its junctions of Rothwell Lane and Stanton Avenue.

After a power outage affected local residents last month, work is being done to replace the 300m of low voltage cable that caused the initial fault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the power outage in late July, which lasted over twelve hours, a catering van was sent to the area affected by National Grid to provide hot meals to those who were disconnected.

The closure will affect Nottingham Road, Belper, until 30 August.

Once the new cable is installed, it will ensure that future, increased demand on the local electricity network is met and that the reliability of the local supply is improved.

A diversionary route is clearly signposted via Kilbourne Road, Spencer Road, Windmill Lane, Marsh Lane and Chesterfield Road. Buses will also be diverted where necessary. Residents are advised to factor in extended journey times owing to the diversion.

Luke Beardsley, Team Manager for National Grid Electricity Distribution, said: “We always aim to give residents significant notice of works happening in their area, so apologise to customers for any disruption caused by these essential, emergency works that are being carried out on Nottingham Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The work will help us to deliver a more reliable electricity network with fewer power cuts for the people of Belper. We’d like to thank motorists for their patience and understanding while we work to repair the cable.”