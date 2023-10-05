Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Barrow Hill Line was the original North Midland Railway line between Chesterfield and Rotherham – with trains running through North East Derbyshire stations including Clay Cross, Whittington, Barrow Hill,Staveley, Renishaw, for Eckington, and Killamarsh. The line was closed as part of the Beeching cuts in the 1960s and has been a freight-only line since then.

Re-opening the Barrow Hill line to passenger traffic has been a key campaign led by North East Derbyshire MP Lee Rowley since 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Rowley has worked with the government, Network Rail and the Derbyshire County Council before the proposal passed its latest design hurdle and secured government funding for more details to be worked out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this year, Mr. Rowley brought the Rail Minister, Huw Merriman MP, to North East Derbyshire to discuss what possibilities the re-opening of the line would bring to the local area. Today, that has paid off with confirmation that the line will re-open in the future.

Earlier this year, Mr Rowley brought the Rail Minister, Huw Merriman MP, to North East Derbyshire to discuss what possibilities the re-opening of the line would bring to the local area.

Mr. Rowley said: “This is amazing news for our community – and something we have been working on for years. The re-opening of the Barrow Hill line to passenger traffic will give long-term, guaranteed access to public transport in the North of the constituency which has been without train services for decades. This is a huge win for North East Derbyshire.

“This comes just days after the announcement that a further £20 million has been allocated to improvements in Chesterfield – showing that North East Derbyshire is at the centre of leveling up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad