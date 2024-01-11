The Barrow Hill bridge and Works Road has now re-opened following emergency repairs.

Derbyshire County Council has confirmed that Works Road in Barrow Hill has reopened this afternoon, January 11.

This is because the contractors managed to complete the pavement work and reopen the road earlier than expected.

Further drainage works are planned, however they will not require the road to be closed.

Works Road was closed in both ways since the beginning of the year due to damages caused by floods at the end of last year.

Derbyshire County Council press office explained that when the water receded, it was found that the flood had washed the pavement away which contractors were reinstating.