News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Barrow Hill bridge near Chesterfield set re-open after emergency repairs caused by floods

The Barrow Hill bridge and Works Road has now re-opened following emergency repairs.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 11th Jan 2024, 14:50 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2024, 16:50 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire County Council has confirmed that Works Road in Barrow Hill has reopened this afternoon, January 11.

This is because the contractors managed to complete the pavement work and reopen the road earlier than expected.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Further drainage works are planned, however they will not require the road to be closed.

Works Road in Barrow Hill reamins closed in both ways due to damages caused by floods at the end of last year.Works Road in Barrow Hill reamins closed in both ways due to damages caused by floods at the end of last year.
Works Road in Barrow Hill reamins closed in both ways due to damages caused by floods at the end of last year.

Works Road was closed in both ways since the beginning of the year due to damages caused by floods at the end of last year.

Derbyshire County Council press office explained that when the water receded, it was found that the flood had washed the pavement away which contractors were reinstating.

Drivers were asked to follow diversion signs and it has been reported that buses are diverting through Staveley.

Related topics:Derbyshire County CouncilChesterfieldDrivers