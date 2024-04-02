Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers from Bakewell, Hathersage and White Peak Villages Police SNT did not get a chance to rest during the long Easter weekend – instead they were dealing with ‘ridiculous’ and ‘dangerous’ parking in the Peak District.

On Saturday, March 30, they issued Fixed Penalty Notices to vehicles contravening the white line system on B6521 Main Road, Nether Padley, Grindleford and handed a ticket to a driver who had been driving their vehicle with an expired MOT.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The vehicles that have been issued a Fixed Penalty Notice were parked near a sign which advised them that parking at the location was an offence.

Police have handed out a number of parking tickets after several vehicles were found parked illegally in the Peak District over the Easter weekend.

In an appeal to drivers posted online, a spokesperson for Bakewell SNT said: “Sadly, even with these signs in place motorists still commit offences putting themselves and other road users at risk.

"The Safer Neighbourhood Team would like to point out that the reason for the white line system being in place is the safety of road users, and anyone parking there is placing other motorists and pedestrians at risk. This is the reason that the SNT will continue to enforce the prohibition of parking at the location.”

But the appeal was ignored by the drivers and more vehicles were found parked illegally in the same location the following day (March 31).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the parking issues, frustrated local residents took to social media to slam the drivers.

Emma Kendra said: “Cars parked on the pavement from the roundabout at Hassop station all the way down to the bridge on the corner. So dangerous. Tourists have hit, silly season in the Peak District is upon us.”

Michael Richard Wilkinson added: “Need to put a stop to parking near Hassop roundabout - ridiculous and dangerous today!”

Matthew Marshall commented: “Daytripper and tourist parking was ridiculous yesterday! Utter contempt for us who live and work here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad