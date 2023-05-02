News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Wife of Duke with key coronation role dies just days before event
38 minutes ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
48 minutes ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
1 hour ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river
3 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
3 hours ago Zoe Ball confirmed as host of new ITV talent show

Bank holiday drivers slammed for parking illegally at popular Peak District beauty spot

Police have hit out at what the describe as ‘truly awful parking’ after a number of vehicles were found parked illegally in the Peak District over the weekend.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 2nd May 2023, 11:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 13:23 BST

Officers from Hope Valley Police Safer Neighbour Team had a busy early May bank holiday on Monday, May 1, as they witnessed what they described as ‘truly awful parking’ in the Derwent Valley.

Four vehicles, including a black Mercedes, a blue Toyota, a red MG, and a white Mercedes were parked behind double yellow lines.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Double yellow lines indicate that no waiting or parking is allowed at any time and they apply to the roads, pavements and verges.

Officers from Hope Valley Police SNT have witnessed some ‘truly awful parking’ in Derwent Valley.Officers from Hope Valley Police SNT have witnessed some ‘truly awful parking’ in Derwent Valley.
Officers from Hope Valley Police SNT have witnessed some ‘truly awful parking’ in Derwent Valley.
Most Popular

Following the incident, a spokesperson from Hope Valley Police SNT said: “These culprits have shown an absolute disregard for the double yellow line system in place.

“We have informed our partners at Derbyshire County Council who will task their Parking Enforcement Officers with patrolling the area.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Blue Toyota and red MG have been among the vehicles parked behind double yellow lines.  Double yellow lines indicate that no waiting or parking is allowed at any time.Blue Toyota and red MG have been among the vehicles parked behind double yellow lines.  Double yellow lines indicate that no waiting or parking is allowed at any time.
Blue Toyota and red MG have been among the vehicles parked behind double yellow lines.  Double yellow lines indicate that no waiting or parking is allowed at any time.
Related topics:PolicePeak DistrictDerbyshire County CouncilMercedesToyotaParking enforcement officers