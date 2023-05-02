Bank holiday drivers slammed for parking illegally at popular Peak District beauty spot
Police have hit out at what the describe as ‘truly awful parking’ after a number of vehicles were found parked illegally in the Peak District over the weekend.
Officers from Hope Valley Police Safer Neighbour Team had a busy early May bank holiday on Monday, May 1, as they witnessed what they described as ‘truly awful parking’ in the Derwent Valley.
Four vehicles, including a black Mercedes, a blue Toyota, a red MG, and a white Mercedes were parked behind double yellow lines.
Double yellow lines indicate that no waiting or parking is allowed at any time and they apply to the roads, pavements and verges.
Following the incident, a spokesperson from Hope Valley Police SNT said: “These culprits have shown an absolute disregard for the double yellow line system in place.
“We have informed our partners at Derbyshire County Council who will task their Parking Enforcement Officers with patrolling the area.”