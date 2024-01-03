Appeal to Derbyshire drivers as 88 flood warnings in place and roads closed

Derbyshire 4x4 Response, a volunteer group providing all terrain logistical and transport support across Derbyshire and the Peak District , are currently monitoring 88 flood warnings across the county.

This morning, the group has issued an appeal to drivers warning them of difficult conditions on the road and possible risks.

In a statemen, a spokesperson for Derbyshire 4x4 Response said: “There has been a lot of rain in the last 24 hours and the driving conditions are very hazardous! Remember it only takes a thimble of water to kill your engine and 30cm floodwater can sometimes float a vehicle. Drive safe and avoid risk where possible!”