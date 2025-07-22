Anger as boy faces 2 hour journey home from school – due to traffic chaos caused by emergency road works on busy Chesterfield road

Temporary multi-way signal traffic were put in place on the A61 Derby Road, at the junction with Storforth Lane in Birdholme on Monday, July 21.

This has led to severe delays for motorists and disruption to bus services.

The works, for utility repairs and maintenance, are carried out by OpenReach.

Craig Kennady, from Birdholme said: “Notoriously Derby Road is a bad road at the best of times. With OpenReach deciding to erect emergency roadworks, there are cars going everywhere because they are frustrated with the traffic lights which are switched off.

"The underpass where the trainline is at Storforth Lane has a set of traffic lights that are being blocked by upcoming traffic because they can’t get anywhere.

“OpenReach declared they were manning traffic management 24/7 however there was nobody in sight and there was no works carried out yesterday.

"It has taken an extra hour for my grandson to get home from his school on top of his already hour journey – so it has taken him two hours to get home to Alfreton in his school taxi.

“It’s affecting businesses in the area. It’s very quiet because no one can get anywhere.

"I had a grocery delivery from Tesco. The driver, who is an independent driver delivering groceries from shops, said he was going to drive over to Staveley. He couldn’t earn anything in Chesterfield because of the roadworks.

"There is also a pedestrian crossing which has been temporarily put in that doesn't have a dropped kerb so wheelchair users can’t cross.”

This comes after bus service Trentbarton warned passengers of ‘heavy delays’ cause by the roadworks on Tuesday.

An Openreach spokesperson said: “We’re carrying out essential safety repairs on Derby Road in Birdholme to replace a damaged box cover.

"The damage was reported yesterday and we immediately made the area safe for road users by placing protective barriers and signage.

“The work is expected to be completed by Friday 25 July. We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused and thank residents and drivers for their patience while we complete this important work.”

