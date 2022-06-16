All the cancelled and delayed flights from Manchester, Doncaster and East Midlands Airport on Thursday, June 16

Here is the full list of delays and cancellations from East Midlands, Doncaster Sheffield and Manchester Airports today (June 16).
East Midlands Airport:
Jet2 flight to Mahon (LS677) – now scheduled to depart at 4.02pm, instead of 3pm
Jet2 flight to Tenerife (LS633) – now scheduled to depart at 3.30pm, instead of 3.25pm
Jet2 flight to Ibiza (LS643) – now scheduled to depart at 7.48pm, instead of 4.35pm
West Atlantic flight to Edinburgh – now scheduled to depart at 9.40pm, instead of 9.30pm
West Atlantic flight to Liege (NPT4995) – now scheduled to depart at 10.52pm, instead of 10.42pm
Doncaster Sheffield Airport:
There are currently no reported delays or cancellations today.
Manchester Airport:
Jet2 flight to Heraklion (LS905) – now scheduled to depart at 2.05pm, instead of 1.50pm
Jet2 flight to Jersey (LS753) – now scheduled to depart at 3.20pm, instead of 1.55pm
EasyJet flight to Belfast (U2139) – now scheduled to depart at 2.18pm, instead of 2pm
TUI flight to Luqa (BY2452) – now scheduled to depart at 2.50pm, instead of 2.05pm
Aer Lingus flight to Dublin (EI209) – now scheduled to depart at 2.58pm, instead of 2.25pm
TUI flight to Heraklion (BY2456) – now scheduled to depart at 3.41pm, instead of 3.10pm
Jet2 flight to Larnaca (LS943) – now scheduled to depart at 3.20pm, instead of 3.15pm
EasyJet flight to Belfast (U2141) – now scheduled to depart at 3.27pm, instead of 3.15pm
Ryanair flight to Milan (FR3216) – now scheduled to depart at 4.05pm, instead of 3.45pm
Jet2 flight to Budapest (LS897) - now scheduled to depart at 4.30pm, instead of 3.50pm
Jet2 flight to Santorini (LS1717) – now scheduled to depart at 4.30pm, instead of 4pm
Jet2 flight to Gran Canaria (LS781) – now scheduled to depart at 4.15pm, instead 4.05pm
Jet2 flight to Bodrum (LS983) – now scheduled to depart at 4.45pm, instead of 4.15pm
Jet2 flight to Rhodes (LS819) – now scheduled to depart at 6.20pm, instead of 4.30pm
Turkish Airlines flight to Istanbul (TK1996) – now scheduled to depart at 5pm, instead of 4.40pm
Aer Lingus flight to Belfast – now scheduled to depart at 4.50pm, instead of 4.40pm
Eastern Airways flight to Belfast – cancelled
Flexjet Operations Malta flight to Malaga - now scheduled to depart at 5.40pm, instead of 5.20pm
EasyJet flight to Split (U21967) – now scheduled to depart at 6pm, instead of 5.30pm
EasyJet flight to Venice (U21863) – now scheduled to depart at 6.34pm, instead of 6pm
Jet2 flight to Palma de Mallorca (LS785) – now scheduled to depart at 7.27pm, instead of 6.10pm
EasyJet flight to Geneva (U21953) – now scheduled to depart at 6.27pm, instead of 6.15pm
SunExpress flight to Dalaman (XQ505) – now scheduled to depart at 6.30pm, instead of 6.20pm
SunExpress flight to Antalya (XQ595) – now scheduled to depart at 6.30pm, instead of 6.20pm
VistaJet Malta flight to Northolt (VJT659) - now scheduled to depart at 7pm, instead of 6.50pm
EasyJet flight to Copenhagen (U21987) – now scheduled to depart at 7.24pm, instead of 6.55pm
Jet2 flight to Palma de Mallorca (LS925) – now scheduled to depart at 7.30pm, instead of 7pm
Aer Lingus flight to Belfast – now scheduled to depart at 8.25pm, instead of 8.15pm
Aer Lingus flight to Dublin – now scheduled to depart at 9.05pm, instead of 8.55pm
EasyJet to London Gatwick (U29004) – cancelled
These are all the cancellations and delays that were expected at the time of publication – this may change throughout the day. Passengers are advised to check the status of their flight with their airline.