All the cancelled and delayed flights from Manchester, Doncaster and East Midlands Airport on Thursday, June 16

Here is the full list of delays and cancellations from East Midlands, Doncaster Sheffield and Manchester Airports today (June 16).

East Midlands Airport:

Jet2 flight to Mahon (LS677) – now scheduled to depart at 4.02pm, instead of 3pm

These are the current delays and cancellations from East Midlands, Manchester, and Doncaster Sheffield Airport today (Image for illustrative purposes only).

Jet2 flight to Tenerife (LS633) – now scheduled to depart at 3.30pm, instead of 3.25pm

Jet2 flight to Ibiza (LS643) – now scheduled to depart at 7.48pm, instead of 4.35pm

West Atlantic flight to Edinburgh – now scheduled to depart at 9.40pm, instead of 9.30pm

West Atlantic flight to Liege (NPT4995) – now scheduled to depart at 10.52pm, instead of 10.42pm

Doncaster Sheffield Airport:

There are currently no reported delays or cancellations today.

Manchester Airport:

Jet2 flight to Heraklion (LS905) – now scheduled to depart at 2.05pm, instead of 1.50pm

Jet2 flight to Jersey (LS753) – now scheduled to depart at 3.20pm, instead of 1.55pm

EasyJet flight to Belfast (U2139) – now scheduled to depart at 2.18pm, instead of 2pm

TUI flight to Luqa (BY2452) – now scheduled to depart at 2.50pm, instead of 2.05pm

Aer Lingus flight to Dublin (EI209) – now scheduled to depart at 2.58pm, instead of 2.25pm

TUI flight to Heraklion (BY2456) – now scheduled to depart at 3.41pm, instead of 3.10pm

Jet2 flight to Larnaca (LS943) – now scheduled to depart at 3.20pm, instead of 3.15pm

EasyJet flight to Belfast (U2141) – now scheduled to depart at 3.27pm, instead of 3.15pm

Ryanair flight to Milan (FR3216) – now scheduled to depart at 4.05pm, instead of 3.45pm

Jet2 flight to Budapest (LS897) - now scheduled to depart at 4.30pm, instead of 3.50pm

Jet2 flight to Santorini (LS1717) – now scheduled to depart at 4.30pm, instead of 4pm

Jet2 flight to Gran Canaria (LS781) – now scheduled to depart at 4.15pm, instead 4.05pm

Jet2 flight to Bodrum (LS983) – now scheduled to depart at 4.45pm, instead of 4.15pm

Jet2 flight to Rhodes (LS819) – now scheduled to depart at 6.20pm, instead of 4.30pm

Turkish Airlines flight to Istanbul (TK1996) – now scheduled to depart at 5pm, instead of 4.40pm

Aer Lingus flight to Belfast – now scheduled to depart at 4.50pm, instead of 4.40pm

Eastern Airways flight to Belfast – cancelled

Flexjet Operations Malta flight to Malaga - now scheduled to depart at 5.40pm, instead of 5.20pm

EasyJet flight to Split (U21967) – now scheduled to depart at 6pm, instead of 5.30pm

EasyJet flight to Venice (U21863) – now scheduled to depart at 6.34pm, instead of 6pm

Jet2 flight to Palma de Mallorca (LS785) – now scheduled to depart at 7.27pm, instead of 6.10pm

EasyJet flight to Geneva (U21953) – now scheduled to depart at 6.27pm, instead of 6.15pm

SunExpress flight to Dalaman (XQ505) – now scheduled to depart at 6.30pm, instead of 6.20pm

SunExpress flight to Antalya (XQ595) – now scheduled to depart at 6.30pm, instead of 6.20pm

VistaJet Malta flight to Northolt (VJT659) - now scheduled to depart at 7pm, instead of 6.50pm

EasyJet flight to Copenhagen (U21987) – now scheduled to depart at 7.24pm, instead of 6.55pm

Jet2 flight to Palma de Mallorca (LS925) – now scheduled to depart at 7.30pm, instead of 7pm

Aer Lingus flight to Belfast – now scheduled to depart at 8.25pm, instead of 8.15pm

Aer Lingus flight to Dublin – now scheduled to depart at 9.05pm, instead of 8.55pm

EasyJet to London Gatwick (U29004) – cancelled