All the cancelled and delayed flights from Manchester, Doncaster and East Midlands Airport on Saturday, June 25

Here is the full list of delays and cancellations from East Midlands, Doncaster Sheffield and Manchester Airports.
East Midlands Airport
Jet2 flight to Jersey (LS673) – now expected to depart at 2.11pm, instead of 1.15pm
Jet2 flight to Larnaca (LS661) – now expected to depart at 3.17pm, instead of 3.15pm
Jet2 flight to Gran Canaria (LS669) – now expected to depart at 6.32pm, instead of 4.35pm
Jet2 flight to Fuerteventura (LS613) – now expected to depart at 6.01pm, instead of 5.15pm
Doncaster Sheffield Airport
There are currently no expected delays or cancellations from Doncaster Sheffield today.
Manchester Airport
Ryanair flight to Malaga (FR3232) – now expected to depart at 11.53am, instead of 10.10am
Air France flight to Paris (AF1669) – now expected to depart at 11.05am, instead of 10.25am
British Airways flight to London (BA1389) – now expected to depart at 10.46am, instead of 10.40am
Turkish Airlines flight to Istanbul (TK1994) – now expected to depart at 11.10am, instead of 10.40am
Lufthansa flight to Munich (LH2501) – now expected to depart at 11.25am, instead of 10.45am
EasyJet flight to Jersey (U21873) – cancelled
Aer Lingus flight to Orlando (EG935) – now expected to depart at 11.10am, instead of 11am
EasyJet flight to Munich (U21887) – now expected to depart at 11.39am, instead of 11.10am
Aer Lingus Regional flight to Dublin – now expected to depart at 12.05pm, instead of 11.55am
EasyJet flight to Paris (U21925) – now expected to depart at 12.43pm, instead of 12.05pm
Virgin Atlantic flight to New York – now expected to depart at 1.05pm, instead of 12.45pm
Aer Lingus flight to New York (EI45) – now expected to depart at 1.20pm, instead of 1.10pm
Austrian Airlines flight to Vienna (OS464) – cancelled
Ryanair flight to Beziers (FR3242) – now expected to depart at 1.50pm, instead of 1.30pm
TUI flight to Melbourne (BY108) – now expected to depart at 1.40pm, instead of 1.30pm
Jet2 flight to Jersey (LS753) – now expected to depart at 2.12pm, instead of 2pm
TUI flight to Edinburgh – now expected to depart at 2.20pm, instead of 2pm
Jet2 flight to Lanzarote (LS891) – now expected to depart at 3.30pm, instead of 2.20pm
Turkish Airlines flight to Antalya (TK4010) – now expected to depart at 3pm, instead of 2.30pm
Jet2 flight to Tenerife (LS917) – now expected to depart at 4.05pm, instead of 2.55pm
Jet2 flight to Fuerteventura (LS909) – now expected to depart at 3.33pm, instead of 3.10pm
Jet2 flight to Antalya (LS895) – now expected to depart at 4.50pm, instead of 3.35pm
Jet2 flight to Heraklion (LS905) – now expected to depart at 4.39pm, instead of 4pm
Jet2 flight to Pafos (LS937) – now expected to depart at 5.14pm, instead of 4.15pm
Jet2 flight to Gran Canaria (LS781) – now expected to depart at 4.34pm, instead of 4.25pm
Jet2 flight to Rhodes (LS819) – now expected to depart at 5.14pm, instead of 4.30pm
Jet2 flight to Antalya (LS1727) – now expected to depart at 4.50pm, instead of 4.30pm
EasyJet flight to Rhodes (U21815) – now expected to depart at 5.06pm, instead of 4.30pm
EasyJet flight to Alicante (U21905) – now expected to depart at 5.08pm, instead of 4.30pm
Aer Lingus Regional flight to Belfast – cancelled
Turkish Airlines flught to Istanbul (TK1996) – now expected to depart at 5.40pm, instead of 4.55pm
EasyJet flight to Palma de Mallorca (U21913) – now expected to depart at 5.08pm, instead of 4.55pm
Aer Lingus Regional flight to Dublin – now expected to depart at 5.10pm, instead of 5pm
EasyJet flight to Dubrovnik (U21807) – now expected to depart at 5.18pm, instead of 5.05pm
EasyJet flight to Malaga (U21868) – now expected to depart at 6.22pm, instead of 5.05pm
Jet2 flight to Rhodes (LS1737) - now expected to depart at 6.17pm, instead of 6.05pm
Jet2 flight to Alicante (LS881) – now expected to depart at 8.42pm, instead of 6.20pm
EasyJet flight to Krakow (U21871) – now expected to depart at 7.07pm, instead of 6.20pm
SunExpress flight to Antalya (XQ595) – now expected to depart at 6.30pm, instead of 6.20pm
EasyJet flight to Malaga – now expected to depart at 6.38pm, instead of 6.20pm
Jet2 flight to Ibiza (LS171) – now expected to depart at 6.27pm, instead of 6.25pm
Jet2 flight to Catania (LS1719) – now expected to depart at 7.25pm, instead of 6.30pm
Jet2 flight to Palma de Mallorca (LS785) - now expected to depart at 7.25pm, instead of 6.55pm
These are all the cancellations and delays that were expected at the time of publication – this may change throughout the day. Passengers are advised to check the status of their flight with their airline.