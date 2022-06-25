All the cancelled and delayed flights from Manchester, Doncaster and East Midlands Airport on Saturday, June 25

There are a number of delayed flights today - with the bulk of those departing from Manchester. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

Here is the full list of delays and cancellations from East Midlands, Doncaster Sheffield and Manchester Airports.

East Midlands Airport

Jet2 flight to Jersey (LS673) – now expected to depart at 2.11pm, instead of 1.15pm

Jet2 flight to Larnaca (LS661) – now expected to depart at 3.17pm, instead of 3.15pm

Jet2 flight to Gran Canaria (LS669) – now expected to depart at 6.32pm, instead of 4.35pm

Jet2 flight to Fuerteventura (LS613) – now expected to depart at 6.01pm, instead of 5.15pm

Doncaster Sheffield Airport

There are currently no expected delays or cancellations from Doncaster Sheffield today.

Manchester Airport

Ryanair flight to Malaga (FR3232) – now expected to depart at 11.53am, instead of 10.10am

Air France flight to Paris (AF1669) – now expected to depart at 11.05am, instead of 10.25am

British Airways flight to London (BA1389) – now expected to depart at 10.46am, instead of 10.40am

Turkish Airlines flight to Istanbul (TK1994) – now expected to depart at 11.10am, instead of 10.40am

Lufthansa flight to Munich (LH2501) – now expected to depart at 11.25am, instead of 10.45am

EasyJet flight to Jersey (U21873) – cancelled

Aer Lingus flight to Orlando (EG935) – now expected to depart at 11.10am, instead of 11am

EasyJet flight to Munich (U21887) – now expected to depart at 11.39am, instead of 11.10am

Aer Lingus Regional flight to Dublin – now expected to depart at 12.05pm, instead of 11.55am

EasyJet flight to Paris (U21925) – now expected to depart at 12.43pm, instead of 12.05pm

Virgin Atlantic flight to New York – now expected to depart at 1.05pm, instead of 12.45pm

Aer Lingus flight to New York (EI45) – now expected to depart at 1.20pm, instead of 1.10pm

Austrian Airlines flight to Vienna (OS464) – cancelled

Ryanair flight to Beziers (FR3242) – now expected to depart at 1.50pm, instead of 1.30pm

TUI flight to Melbourne (BY108) – now expected to depart at 1.40pm, instead of 1.30pm

Jet2 flight to Jersey (LS753) – now expected to depart at 2.12pm, instead of 2pm

TUI flight to Edinburgh – now expected to depart at 2.20pm, instead of 2pm

Jet2 flight to Lanzarote (LS891) – now expected to depart at 3.30pm, instead of 2.20pm

Turkish Airlines flight to Antalya (TK4010) – now expected to depart at 3pm, instead of 2.30pm

Jet2 flight to Tenerife (LS917) – now expected to depart at 4.05pm, instead of 2.55pm

Jet2 flight to Fuerteventura (LS909) – now expected to depart at 3.33pm, instead of 3.10pm

Jet2 flight to Antalya (LS895) – now expected to depart at 4.50pm, instead of 3.35pm

Jet2 flight to Heraklion (LS905) – now expected to depart at 4.39pm, instead of 4pm

Jet2 flight to Pafos (LS937) – now expected to depart at 5.14pm, instead of 4.15pm

Jet2 flight to Gran Canaria (LS781) – now expected to depart at 4.34pm, instead of 4.25pm

Jet2 flight to Rhodes (LS819) – now expected to depart at 5.14pm, instead of 4.30pm

Jet2 flight to Antalya (LS1727) – now expected to depart at 4.50pm, instead of 4.30pm

EasyJet flight to Rhodes (U21815) – now expected to depart at 5.06pm, instead of 4.30pm

EasyJet flight to Alicante (U21905) – now expected to depart at 5.08pm, instead of 4.30pm

Aer Lingus Regional flight to Belfast – cancelled

Turkish Airlines flught to Istanbul (TK1996) – now expected to depart at 5.40pm, instead of 4.55pm

EasyJet flight to Palma de Mallorca (U21913) – now expected to depart at 5.08pm, instead of 4.55pm

Aer Lingus Regional flight to Dublin – now expected to depart at 5.10pm, instead of 5pm

EasyJet flight to Dubrovnik (U21807) – now expected to depart at 5.18pm, instead of 5.05pm

EasyJet flight to Malaga (U21868) – now expected to depart at 6.22pm, instead of 5.05pm

Jet2 flight to Rhodes (LS1737) - now expected to depart at 6.17pm, instead of 6.05pm

Jet2 flight to Alicante (LS881) – now expected to depart at 8.42pm, instead of 6.20pm

EasyJet flight to Krakow (U21871) – now expected to depart at 7.07pm, instead of 6.20pm

SunExpress flight to Antalya (XQ595) – now expected to depart at 6.30pm, instead of 6.20pm

EasyJet flight to Malaga – now expected to depart at 6.38pm, instead of 6.20pm

Jet2 flight to Ibiza (LS171) – now expected to depart at 6.27pm, instead of 6.25pm

Jet2 flight to Catania (LS1719) – now expected to depart at 7.25pm, instead of 6.30pm

Jet2 flight to Palma de Mallorca (LS785) - now expected to depart at 7.25pm, instead of 6.55pm