All the cancelled and delayed flights from Manchester, Doncaster and East Midlands Airport on Friday, June 10

Here is a list of today’s expected delays and cancellations at East Midlands, Manchester and Doncaster Sheffield Airports.
East Midlands Airport:
Jet2 flight to Heraklion – LS625 – delayed until 4.06pm
Blue Islands flight to Jersey – SI555 – delayed until 3.40pm
Loganair flight to Glasgow – delayed until 4.10pm
West Atlantic flight to Edinburgh – delayed until 9.40pm
Star Air flight to Cologne – DJ6565 – delayed until 10.35pm
Star Air flight to Cologne – DJ6977 – delayed until 10.50pm
West Atlantic flight to Paris – NPT4171 – delayed until 10.52pm.
Manchester Airport:
SAS flight to Oslo – SK4608 – cancelled
European Air Charter flight to Burgas – 8H5532 – delayed until 11.05am
Aer Lingus flight to Orlando – EG935 – delayed until 11.20am
Ryanair flight to Pisa – FR5624 – delayed until 11.51am
Vueling flight to Barcelona – VY8749 – delayed until 12.09pm
Air Canada flight to Toronto – AC809 – delayed until 2.00pm
Turkish Airlines flight to Istanbul – TK1992 – delayed until 1.25pm
Jet2 flight to Lanzarote – LS111 – delayed until 2.40pm
Jet2 flight to Pafos – LS937 – delayed until 3.36pm
Jet2 flight to Fuertaventura – LS909 – delayed until 3.50pm
Jet2 flight to Larnaca – LS943 – delayed until 4.51pm
Jet2 flight to Antalya – delayed until 3.35pm
Jet2 flight to Heraklion – LS905 – delayed until 4.46pm
Jet2 flight to Tenerife – LS917 – delayed until 4.27pm
Jet2 flight to Gran Canaria – LS781 – delayed until 5.34pm
Jet2 flight to Malaga – LS1767 – delayed until 5.31pm
Jet2 flight to Chania – LS963 – delayed until 5.10pm
Jet2 flight to Ibiza – LS171 – delayed until 5.34pm
KLM flight to Amsterdam – KL1080 – cancelled
Jet2 flight to Alicante – LS881 – delayed until 7.17pm.
Doncaster Sheffield Airport:
Wizz Air flight to London – delayed until 10.42am
NetJets Europe flight to Cannes – delayed until 12.45pm
TUI flight to Heraklion – BY520 – delayed until 5.45pm.
These are all the cancellations and delays that were expected at the time of publication – this may change throughout the day. Passengers are advised to check the status of their flight with their airline.