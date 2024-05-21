All the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport on Tuesday, May 21
This is the full list of all the flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, or cancelled altogether, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham airports, according to Flightradar24 as of 9:25am.
East Midlands Airport – average delay 12 minutes
All departures expected approximately on schedule.
Manchester Airport – average delay 16 minutes
Aer Lingus flight EI3323 to Dublin, scheduled for 9:25am, now estimated 10:50am.
Easyjet flight U22029 to Lanzarote, scheduled for 1:55pm, now estimated 2:51am.
Birmingham Airport – average delay 15 minutes
Jet2 flight LS1327 to Gran Canaria, scheduled for 3:30pm, now estimated 4:30pm
