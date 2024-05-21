All the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport on Tuesday, May 21

By The Newsroom
Published 21st May 2024, 09:32 BST
Updated 21st May 2024, 09:33 BST
If you are packing your bags ready to travel from one of our local airports today, you could face disruption to the start of your journey.

This is the full list of all the flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, or cancelled altogether, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham airports, according to Flightradar24 as of 9:25am.

East Midlands Airport – average delay 12 minutes

All departures expected approximately on schedule.

Boeing 737-800 parked on the airport apron, East Midlands Airport. (Photo: arenaphotouk - stock.adobe.com)Boeing 737-800 parked on the airport apron, East Midlands Airport. (Photo: arenaphotouk - stock.adobe.com)
Manchester Airport – average delay 16 minutes

Aer Lingus flight EI3323 to Dublin, scheduled for 9:25am, now estimated 10:50am.

Easyjet flight U22029 to Lanzarote, scheduled for 1:55pm, now estimated 2:51am.

Birmingham Airport – average delay 15 minutes

Jet2 flight LS1327 to Gran Canaria, scheduled for 3:30pm, now estimated 4:30pm

