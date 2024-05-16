Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If you are packing your bags ready to jet off on holiday or business from one of our local airports today, you could face disruption to the start of your journey.

This is the full list of all the flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, or cancelled altogether, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham airports, according to Flightradar24 from 9:45am this morning.

East Midlands Airport – average delay 10 minutes

Eastern Airways flight T3249 to Paris, scheduled at 10:55am, now estimated 12:55pm.

Boeing 737-800 parked on the airport apron, East Midlands Airport. (Photo: arenaphotouk - stock.adobe.com)

Blue Islands flight SI5551 to Jersey, scheduled at 11:40am, now cancelled.

Manchester Airport – average delay 20 minutes

Ryanair flight FR641 to Valencia, scheduled at 8:50am, now estimated 10am.

Aurigny flight GR671 to Guernsey, scheduled at 9:10am, now estimated 12:25pm.

Gulf Air flight GF4 to Bahrain, scheduled at 9:15am, now estimated 10:35am.

Aer Lingus flight EI3323 to Dublin, scheduled at 9:25am, now estimated 10:15am.

Ryanair flight FR9271 to Copenhagen, scheduled at 9:35am, now estimated 11am.

Tui Fly flight BY142 to Cancun, scheduled at 10:10am, now estimated 11:35am.

Ryanair flight FR2100 to Corfu, scheduled at 10:35am, now estimated 12pm.

British Airways flight BA1389 to London, scheduled at 10:50am, now cancelled.

Birmingham Airport – average delay 19 minutes

Ryanair flight FR663 to Dublin, scheduled at 9:10am, now estimated 10:15am.

British Airways flight BA9255 to London, scheduled at 10:45am, now estimated 12:15pm.

Aer Lingus flight EI3265 to Dublin, scheduled at 12:20am, now estimated 1:20pm.