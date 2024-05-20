Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

If you are packing your bags ready to fly out from one of our local airports today, you could face disruption to the start of your journey.

This is the full list of all the flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, or cancelled altogether, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham airports, according to Flightradar24 as of 9:45am.

East Midlands Airport – average delay 12 minutes

Eastern Airways flight T3249Y to Paris, scheduled for 10:55am, now cancelled.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Airplane take-off at Manchester airport. (Photo: Andrew Barker - stock.adobe.com)

Manchester Airport – average delay 16 minutes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aer Lingus flight EI3323 to Dublin, scheduled for 9:25am, now estimated 10:35am.

Jet2 flight LS891 to Lanzarote, scheduled for 9:35am, now estimated 10:35am.

Virgin Atlantic flight VS75 to Orlando, scheduled for 11am, now estimated 12pm.

Birmingham Airport – average delay 17 minutes