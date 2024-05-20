All the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport on Monday, May 20
This is the full list of all the flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, or cancelled altogether, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham airports, according to Flightradar24 as of 9:45am.
East Midlands Airport – average delay 12 minutes
Eastern Airways flight T3249Y to Paris, scheduled for 10:55am, now cancelled.
Manchester Airport – average delay 16 minutes
Aer Lingus flight EI3323 to Dublin, scheduled for 9:25am, now estimated 10:35am.
Jet2 flight LS891 to Lanzarote, scheduled for 9:35am, now estimated 10:35am.
Virgin Atlantic flight VS75 to Orlando, scheduled for 11am, now estimated 12pm.
Birmingham Airport – average delay 17 minutes
All departures expected approximately on schedule.
