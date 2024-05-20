All the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport on Monday, May 20

By The Newsroom
Published 20th May 2024, 09:45 BST
Updated 20th May 2024, 12:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
If you are packing your bags ready to fly out from one of our local airports today, you could face disruption to the start of your journey.

This is the full list of all the flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, or cancelled altogether, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham airports, according to Flightradar24 as of 9:45am.

East Midlands Airport – average delay 12 minutes

Eastern Airways flight T3249Y to Paris, scheduled for 10:55am, now cancelled.

Airplane take-off at Manchester airport. (Photo: Andrew Barker - stock.adobe.com)Airplane take-off at Manchester airport. (Photo: Andrew Barker - stock.adobe.com)
Airplane take-off at Manchester airport. (Photo: Andrew Barker - stock.adobe.com)

Manchester Airport – average delay 16 minutes

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Aer Lingus flight EI3323 to Dublin, scheduled for 9:25am, now estimated 10:35am.

Jet2 flight LS891 to Lanzarote, scheduled for 9:35am, now estimated 10:35am.

Virgin Atlantic flight VS75 to Orlando, scheduled for 11am, now estimated 12pm.

Birmingham Airport – average delay 17 minutes

All departures expected approximately on schedule.

Related topics:Birmingham AirportEast MidlandsManchesterManchester AirportEastern Airways

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.