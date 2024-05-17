Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If you are packing your bags ready to jet off for the weekend from one of our local airports today, you could face disruption to the start of your journey.

This is the full list of all the flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, or cancelled altogether, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham airports, according to Flightradar24 as of 9:35am this morning.

East Midlands Airport – average delay 12 minutes

Eastern Airways flight T3249 to Paris, scheduled for 9:50am, now estimated 10:40am.

G-DRTW Just in front of heavy rain storm at East Midlands Airport. (Photo: David - stock.adobe.com)

Blue Islands flight SI5549 to Jersey, scheduled for 10:10am, now estimated 11:30am.

Maersk flight DJ6565 to Cologne, scheduled for 9:45pm, now estimated 10:50pm.

Manchester Airport – average delay 18 minutes

Aurigny flight GR671 to Guernsey, scheduled for 8:50am, now estimated 12:30pm.

Easyjet flight U24900 to Paris, scheduled for 9:35am, now estimated 11:30am.

SAS flight SK540 to Copenhagen, scheduled for 10:15am, now cancelled.

Tui Fly flight BY146 to Cancun, scheduled for 10:20am, now estimated 11:10am.

Virgin Atlantic flight VS73 to Orlando, scheduled for 1:25pm, now estimated 2:25pm.

Easyjet flight U22107 to Paris, scheudled for 1:55pm, now estimated 2:45pm.

Easyjet flight U2715 to Isle of Man, scheduled for 5:45pm, now estimated 6:31pm.

Birmingham Airport – average delay 17 minutes