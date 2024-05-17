All the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport on Friday, May 17
and live on Freeview channel 276
This is the full list of all the flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, or cancelled altogether, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham airports, according to Flightradar24 as of 9:35am this morning.
East Midlands Airport – average delay 12 minutes
Eastern Airways flight T3249 to Paris, scheduled for 9:50am, now estimated 10:40am.
Blue Islands flight SI5549 to Jersey, scheduled for 10:10am, now estimated 11:30am.
Maersk flight DJ6565 to Cologne, scheduled for 9:45pm, now estimated 10:50pm.
Manchester Airport – average delay 18 minutes
Aurigny flight GR671 to Guernsey, scheduled for 8:50am, now estimated 12:30pm.
Easyjet flight U24900 to Paris, scheduled for 9:35am, now estimated 11:30am.
SAS flight SK540 to Copenhagen, scheduled for 10:15am, now cancelled.
Tui Fly flight BY146 to Cancun, scheduled for 10:20am, now estimated 11:10am.
Virgin Atlantic flight VS73 to Orlando, scheduled for 1:25pm, now estimated 2:25pm.
Easyjet flight U22107 to Paris, scheudled for 1:55pm, now estimated 2:45pm.
Easyjet flight U2715 to Isle of Man, scheduled for 5:45pm, now estimated 6:31pm.
Birmingham Airport – average delay 17 minutes
All flights currently expected close to schedule.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.