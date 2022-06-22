All the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Doncaster and Manchester Airport on Wednesday, June 22

Here is the full list of cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Manchester and Doncaster Sheffield Airport.
East Midlands:
Jet2 flight LS661 to Larnaca – scheduled for 4.00pm
Jet2 flight LS655 to Pafos – scheduled for 4.00pm
Manchester:
Turkish Airlines flight TK1994 to Istanbul – scheduled for 11.10am
Loganair flight LM694 to Isle of Man – scheduled for 11.18am
EasyJet flight U21837 to Amsterdam – scheduled for 12.16pm
Aer Lingus flight EI3325 to Dublin – scheduled for 12.30pm
Virgin Atlantic flight to New York – scheduled for 1.05pm
EasyJet flight U21807 to Dubrovnik – scheduled for 1.43pm
EasyJet flight U21841 to Hamburg – scheduled for 2.05pm
EasyJet flight U21973 to Pafos – scheduled for 3.58pm
EasyJet flight U21833 to Amsterdam – scheduled for 3.18pm
Jet2 flight LS111 to Lanzarote – scheduled for 3.10pm
Jet2 flight LS895 to Antalya – scheduled for 3.47pm
Jet2 flight LS909 to Fuerteventura – scheduled for 7.41pm
EasyJet flight U21993 to Preveza – scheduled for 4.16pm
Jet2 flight LS781 to Gran Canaria – scheduled for 6.27pm
Jet2 flight LS937 to Pafos – scheduled for 7.05pm
Jet2 flight LS743 to Kos – scheduled for 5.29pm
Jet2 flight LS789 to Izmir – scheduled for 5.30pm
Alsie Express flight 6I6469 to Edinburgh – scheduled for 6.10pm
EasyJet flight U21953 to Geneva – scheduled for 6.40pm
EasyJet flight U2137 to Belfast – scheduled for 8.58pm
Doncaster Sheffield:
There are currently no expected delays or cancellations from Doncaster Sheffield today.
These are all the cancellations and delays that were expected at the time of publication – this may change throughout the day. Passengers are advised to check the status of their flight with their airline.