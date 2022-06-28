All the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Doncaster and Manchester Airport on Tuesday, June 28

Here is the full list of cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Doncaster Sheffield and Manchester Airport.

East Midlands Airport:

Jet2 flight to Gran Canaria (LS669) – now expected to depart at 2.36pm

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are a number of delayed flights today - with the bulk of those departing from Manchester.

Jet2 flight to Tenerife (LS633) – now expected to depart at 3.39pm

Jet2 flight to Dalaman (LS621) - now expected to depart at 4.44pm

Aegean Airlines flight to Rhodes (A34321) – now expected to depart at 7.30pm

Doncaster Sheffield Airport:

There are currently no expected delays or cancellations from Doncaster Sheffield today.

Manchester Airport:

Virgin Atlantic flight to New York – now expected to depart at 1.05pm

EasyJet flight to Palma de Mallorca (U21913) – now expected to depart at 1.55pm

TUI flight to Skiathos (BY2200) – now expected to depart at 2.13pm

EasyJet flight to the Isle of Man (U2325) – now expected to depart at 2.40pm

SunExpress flight to Antalya (XQ593) – now expected to depart at 2.30pm

EasyJet flight to Paris (U21927) – now expected to depart at 2.18pm

TUI flight to Heraklion (BY2242) – now expected to depart at 4pm

EasyJet flight to Pafos (U21973) – now expected to depart at 3.01pm

Ryanair flight to Fuerteventura (FR3805) – now expected to depart at 3.45pm

Jet2 flight to Antalya (LS895) – now expected to depart at 4.15pm

Jet2 flight to Dalaman (LS867) – now expected to depart at 4.20pm

Jet2 flight to Dalaman (LS921) - now expected to depart at 5pm

Jet2 flight to Bodrum (LS983) – now expected to depart at 4.43pm

Jet2 flight to Antalya (LS1701) – now expected to depart at 4.40pm

Jet2 flight to Rhodes (LS819) – now expected to depart at 5.06pm

Jet2 flight to Kos (LS743) – now expected to depart at 4.55pm

Jet2 flight to Chania (LS963) – now expected to depart at 4.51pm

EasyJet flight to Olbia (U21919) – now expected to depart at 5.35pm

Aer Lingus flight to Belfast – now expected to depart at 4.50pm

Jet2 flight to Lanzarote (LS763) – now expected to depart at 5.20pm

Aer Lingus flight to Dublin – now expected to depart at 5.10pm

EasyJet flight to Tenerife (U21903) – now expected to depart at 5.22pm

EasyJet flight to Porto (U21989) – now expected to depart at 6.20pm

Jet2 flight to Faro (LS873) – now expected to depart at 6.01pm

EasyJet flight to Geneva (U21953) – now expected to depart at 6.49pm

SunExpress flight to Dalaman (XQ505) – now expected to depart at 6.30pm

SunExpress flight to Antalya (XQ595) – now expected to depart at 6.30pm

EasyJet flight to Belfast (U2137) - now expected to depart at 8.35pm

Aer Lingus flight to Belfast – now expected to depart at 8.25pm

Aer Lingus flight to Dublin – now expected to depart at 9.05pm