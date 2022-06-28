All the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Doncaster and Manchester Airport on Tuesday, June 28

Here is the full list of cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Doncaster Sheffield and Manchester Airport.
East Midlands Airport:
Jet2 flight to Gran Canaria (LS669) – now expected to depart at 2.36pm
Jet2 flight to Tenerife (LS633) – now expected to depart at 3.39pm
Jet2 flight to Dalaman (LS621) - now expected to depart at 4.44pm
Aegean Airlines flight to Rhodes (A34321) – now expected to depart at 7.30pm
Doncaster Sheffield Airport:
There are currently no expected delays or cancellations from Doncaster Sheffield today.
Manchester Airport:
Virgin Atlantic flight to New York – now expected to depart at 1.05pm
EasyJet flight to Palma de Mallorca (U21913) – now expected to depart at 1.55pm
TUI flight to Skiathos (BY2200) – now expected to depart at 2.13pm
EasyJet flight to the Isle of Man (U2325) – now expected to depart at 2.40pm
SunExpress flight to Antalya (XQ593) – now expected to depart at 2.30pm
EasyJet flight to Paris (U21927) – now expected to depart at 2.18pm
TUI flight to Heraklion (BY2242) – now expected to depart at 4pm
EasyJet flight to Pafos (U21973) – now expected to depart at 3.01pm
Ryanair flight to Fuerteventura (FR3805) – now expected to depart at 3.45pm
Jet2 flight to Antalya (LS895) – now expected to depart at 4.15pm
Jet2 flight to Dalaman (LS867) – now expected to depart at 4.20pm
Jet2 flight to Dalaman (LS921) - now expected to depart at 5pm
Jet2 flight to Bodrum (LS983) – now expected to depart at 4.43pm
Jet2 flight to Antalya (LS1701) – now expected to depart at 4.40pm
Jet2 flight to Rhodes (LS819) – now expected to depart at 5.06pm
Jet2 flight to Kos (LS743) – now expected to depart at 4.55pm
Jet2 flight to Chania (LS963) – now expected to depart at 4.51pm
EasyJet flight to Olbia (U21919) – now expected to depart at 5.35pm
Aer Lingus flight to Belfast – now expected to depart at 4.50pm
Jet2 flight to Lanzarote (LS763) – now expected to depart at 5.20pm
Aer Lingus flight to Dublin – now expected to depart at 5.10pm
EasyJet flight to Tenerife (U21903) – now expected to depart at 5.22pm
EasyJet flight to Porto (U21989) – now expected to depart at 6.20pm
Jet2 flight to Faro (LS873) – now expected to depart at 6.01pm
EasyJet flight to Geneva (U21953) – now expected to depart at 6.49pm
SunExpress flight to Dalaman (XQ505) – now expected to depart at 6.30pm
SunExpress flight to Antalya (XQ595) – now expected to depart at 6.30pm
EasyJet flight to Belfast (U2137) - now expected to depart at 8.35pm
Aer Lingus flight to Belfast – now expected to depart at 8.25pm
Aer Lingus flight to Dublin – now expected to depart at 9.05pm
These are all the cancellations and delays that were expected at the time of publication – this may change throughout the day. Passengers are advised to check the status of their flight with their airline.