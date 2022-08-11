All the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Doncaster and Manchester Airport on Thursday, August 11

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bulk of today’s delayed and cancelled flights are departing from Manchester. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

Here is the full list of cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Doncaster Sheffield and Manchester Airport.

East Midlands Airport:

TUI flight to Lanzarote (LS633) – now expected to depart at 3.30pm

Doncaster Sheffield Airport:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are no expected delays or cancellations from DSA today.

Manchester Airport:

Loganair flight to Newquay (LM25) – now expected to depart at 1.33pm

Air Canada flight to Toronto (AC809) – now expected to depart at 1pm

Pegasus airlines flight to Istanbul (PC1180) – now expected to depart at 1pm

EasyJet flight to Pisa (U21847) – now expected to depart at 12.50pm

Virgin Atlantic flight to New York – now expected to depart at 1.05pm

Turkish Airlines flight to Istanbul (TK1992) – now expected to depart at 1.25pm

Aer Lingus flight to New York – now expected to depart at 1.30pm

Vueling flight to Barcelona (VY8749) – now expected to depart at 3.13pm

TUI flight to Gran Canaria (BY2404) – now expected to depart at 3.40pm

EasyJet flight to Dalaman (U21955) – now expected to depart at 3.11pm

Aer Lingus flight to Belfast – now expected to depart at 4.50pm

EasyJet flight to Palma de Mallorca (U21915) – now expected to depart at 5.29pm

Aer Lingus flight to Dublin – now expected to depart at 5.10pm

EasyJet flight to Tenerife (BY2476) – now expected to depart at 5.56pm

SunExpress flight to Dalaman (XQ505) – now expected to depart at 6.30pm

Aer Lingus flight to Belfast – now expected to depart at 8.25pm

Aer Lingus flight to Dublin – now expected to depart at 9.05pm

These are all the cancellations and delays that were expected at the time of publication – this may change throughout the day.