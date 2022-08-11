All the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Doncaster and Manchester Airport on Thursday, August 11

Here is the full list of cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Doncaster Sheffield and Manchester Airport.
East Midlands Airport:
TUI flight to Lanzarote (LS633) – now expected to depart at 3.30pm
Doncaster Sheffield Airport:
Most Popular
-
1
Derbyshire offenders - from Chesterfield to Alfreton, Matlock, Belper and Ilkeston - in court
-
2
Stonemason pleads with council to allow home in Derbyshire village 'taken over by holiday homes'
-
3
Pregnant accountant who gave birth in jail after £415,000 Chesterfield firm theft to repay £49,000
-
4
Multiple fire crews called out to blaze near Derbyshire town after combine harvester bursts into flames
-
5
Police appeal to identify man after assault at Derbyshire leisure centre
There are no expected delays or cancellations from DSA today.
Manchester Airport:
Loganair flight to Newquay (LM25) – now expected to depart at 1.33pm
Air Canada flight to Toronto (AC809) – now expected to depart at 1pm
Pegasus airlines flight to Istanbul (PC1180) – now expected to depart at 1pm
EasyJet flight to Pisa (U21847) – now expected to depart at 12.50pm
Virgin Atlantic flight to New York – now expected to depart at 1.05pm
Turkish Airlines flight to Istanbul (TK1992) – now expected to depart at 1.25pm
Aer Lingus flight to New York – now expected to depart at 1.30pm
Vueling flight to Barcelona (VY8749) – now expected to depart at 3.13pm
TUI flight to Gran Canaria (BY2404) – now expected to depart at 3.40pm
EasyJet flight to Dalaman (U21955) – now expected to depart at 3.11pm
Aer Lingus flight to Belfast – now expected to depart at 4.50pm
EasyJet flight to Palma de Mallorca (U21915) – now expected to depart at 5.29pm
Aer Lingus flight to Dublin – now expected to depart at 5.10pm
EasyJet flight to Tenerife (BY2476) – now expected to depart at 5.56pm
SunExpress flight to Dalaman (XQ505) – now expected to depart at 6.30pm
Aer Lingus flight to Belfast – now expected to depart at 8.25pm
Aer Lingus flight to Dublin – now expected to depart at 9.05pm
These are all the cancellations and delays that were expected at the time of publication – this may change throughout the day.
Passengers are advised to check the status of their flight with their airline.