All the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Doncaster and Manchester Airport on Monday, July 25

Here is the full list of cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Doncaster Sheffield and Manchester Airport.
East Midlands Airport:
Iberia Regional flight to Marseille – now expected to depart at 1.30pm
Jet2 flight to Zakynthos (LS695) – now expected to depart at 2.10pm
Jet2 flight to Ibiza (LS643) – now expected to depart at 4.50pm
Doncaster Sheffield Airport:
TUI flight to Tenerife (BY140) - now expected to depart at 3.55pm
Wizz Air flight to Warsaw (W61316) – now expected to depart at 9.05pm
TUI flight to Tenerife – now expected to depart at 6.05pm
Manchester Airport:
EasyJet flight to Prague (U21801) – now expected to depart at 1.45pm
TUI flight to Hurghada (BY450) – now expected to depart at 3.50pm
EasyJet flight to Basel (U21811) – now expected to depart at 2.49pm
TUI flight to Glasgow – now expected to depart at 3.20pm
Jet2 flight to Lanzarote (LS891) – now expected to depart at 4.18pm
Jet2 flight to Antalya (LS895) – now expected to depart at 3.51pm
Jet2 flight to Corfu (LS767) – now expected to depart at 4.20pm
Jet2 flight to Larnaca (LS943) – now expected to depart at 4.25pm
Wamos Air flight to Antalya – now expected to depart at 4.25pm
Jet2 flight to Antalya (LS1701) – now expected to depart aat 5.25pm
Jet2 flight to Rhodes – now expected to depart at 4.50pm
Jet2 flight to Heraklion (LS905) – now expected to depart at 4.50pm
EasyJet flight to Alicante (U21923) – now expected to depart at 4.40pm
Aer Lingus Regional flight to Belfast – now expected to depart at 4.50pm
Jet2 flight to Rhodes – now expected to depart at 5.05pm
EasyJet flight to Milan (U22922) – now expected to depart at 5.32pm
Aer Lingus Regional flight to Dublin – now expected to depart at 5.10pm
Jet2 flight to Ibiza (LS171) – now expected to depart at 5.20pm
TUI flight to Larnaca – now expected to depart at 6.10pm
EasyJet flight to Geneva (U21953) – now expected to depart at 6.25pm
SunExpress flight to Antalya (XQ595) – now expected to depart at 6.30pm
Ryanair flight to Alicante (FR9094) – now expected to depart at 6.40pm
SunExpress flight to Izmir (XQ835) – now expected to depart at 6.40pm
EasyJet flight to Amsterdam (U21835) – now expected to depart at 7.13pm
Aer Lingus Regional flight to Belfast – now expected to depart at 8.25pm
Aer Lingus Regional flight to Dublin – now expected to depart at 9.05pm
Ryanair flight to Dublin – now expected to depart at 9.50pm
Ryanair flight to Dublin – now expected to depart at 10.10pm
These are all the cancellations and delays that were expected at the time of publication – this may change throughout the day. Passengers are advised to check the status of their flight with their airline.