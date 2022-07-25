All the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Doncaster and Manchester Airport on Monday, July 25

Here is the full list of cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Doncaster Sheffield and Manchester Airport.

East Midlands Airport:

Iberia Regional flight to Marseille – now expected to depart at 1.30pm

Travellers are set to face more delays today - with the bulk of affected flights departing from Manchester. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

Jet2 flight to Zakynthos (LS695) – now expected to depart at 2.10pm

Jet2 flight to Ibiza (LS643) – now expected to depart at 4.50pm

Doncaster Sheffield Airport:

TUI flight to Tenerife (BY140) - now expected to depart at 3.55pm

Wizz Air flight to Warsaw (W61316) – now expected to depart at 9.05pm

TUI flight to Tenerife – now expected to depart at 6.05pm

Manchester Airport:

EasyJet flight to Prague (U21801) – now expected to depart at 1.45pm

TUI flight to Hurghada (BY450) – now expected to depart at 3.50pm

EasyJet flight to Basel (U21811) – now expected to depart at 2.49pm

TUI flight to Glasgow – now expected to depart at 3.20pm

Jet2 flight to Lanzarote (LS891) – now expected to depart at 4.18pm

Jet2 flight to Antalya (LS895) – now expected to depart at 3.51pm

Jet2 flight to Corfu (LS767) – now expected to depart at 4.20pm

Jet2 flight to Larnaca (LS943) – now expected to depart at 4.25pm

Wamos Air flight to Antalya – now expected to depart at 4.25pm

Jet2 flight to Antalya (LS1701) – now expected to depart aat 5.25pm

Jet2 flight to Rhodes – now expected to depart at 4.50pm

Jet2 flight to Heraklion (LS905) – now expected to depart at 4.50pm

EasyJet flight to Alicante (U21923) – now expected to depart at 4.40pm

Aer Lingus Regional flight to Belfast – now expected to depart at 4.50pm

Jet2 flight to Rhodes – now expected to depart at 5.05pm

EasyJet flight to Milan (U22922) – now expected to depart at 5.32pm

Aer Lingus Regional flight to Dublin – now expected to depart at 5.10pm

Jet2 flight to Ibiza (LS171) – now expected to depart at 5.20pm

TUI flight to Larnaca – now expected to depart at 6.10pm

EasyJet flight to Geneva (U21953) – now expected to depart at 6.25pm

SunExpress flight to Antalya (XQ595) – now expected to depart at 6.30pm

Ryanair flight to Alicante (FR9094) – now expected to depart at 6.40pm

SunExpress flight to Izmir (XQ835) – now expected to depart at 6.40pm

EasyJet flight to Amsterdam (U21835) – now expected to depart at 7.13pm

Aer Lingus Regional flight to Belfast – now expected to depart at 8.25pm

Aer Lingus Regional flight to Dublin – now expected to depart at 9.05pm

Ryanair flight to Dublin – now expected to depart at 9.50pm

Ryanair flight to Dublin – now expected to depart at 10.10pm