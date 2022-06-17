All the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Doncaster and Manchester Airport on Friday, June 17

Here is the full list of current delays and cancellations from East Midlands, Doncaster Sheffield and Manchester Airports.

East Midlands Airport:

Jet2 flight to Heraklion – now scheduled to depart at 2.55pm, instead of 2.45pm

Blue Islands flight to Jersey (SI555) – now scheduled to depart at 3.40pm, instead of 3.30pm

West Atlantic flight to Edinburgh – now scheduled to depart at 9.40pm, instead of 9.30pm

West Atlantic flight to Paris (NPT4171) – now scheduled to depart at 10.52pm, instead of 10.42pm

Doncaster Sheffield Airport:

There are currently no reported delays or cancellations today.

Manchester Airport:

EasyJet flight to Lisbon (U21819) – now scheduled to depart at 11.23am, instead of 10.05am

TUI flight to Cancun (BY146) – now scheduled to depart at 12.10pm, instead of 10.20am

NetJets Europe flight to London City Airport – cancelled

European Air Charter flight to Burgs (8H5532) – now scheduled to depart at 10.59am, instead of 10.45am

British Airways flight to London Heathrow (BA1389) – now scheduled to depart at 11.37am, instead of 10.55am

EasyJet flight to Geneva (U21949) – now scheduled to depart at 11.10am, instead of 11am

Aer Lingus flight to Orlando (EG935) – now scheduled to depart at 11.10am, instead of 11am

NetJets UK flight to London Luton Airport – now scheduled to depart at 11.15am, instead of 11.05am

Virgin Atlantic flight to Orlando (VS73) – now scheduled to depart at 11.20am, instead of 11.10am

Aer Lingus Regional flight to Dublin – now scheduled to depart at 12.05pm, instead of 11.55am

Loganair flight to Aberdeen (LM29) – now scheduled to depart at 12.10pm, instead of 12pm

TUI flight to Puerto Vallarta – now scheduled to depart at 12.20pm, instead of 12pm

EasyJet flight to Bordeaux (U21853) – now scheduled to depart at 12.32pm, instead of 12.05pm

Air Canada flight to Toronto (AC809) – now scheduled to depart at 1.15pm, instead of 12.15pm

Eastern Airways flight to Southampton (T3801) – cancelled

SaxonAir flight to Glasgow – now scheduled to depart at 1pm, instead of 12.40pm

Turkish Airlines flight to Istanbul (TK1992) – now scheduled to depart at 1.25pm, instead of 1.05pm

Aer Lingus flight to New York (EI45) – now scheduled to depart at 1.20pm, instead of 1.10pm

EasyJet flight to Munich (U21887) – now scheduled to depart at 2.07pm, instead of 1.25pm

EasyJet flight to Bilbao (U21877) - now scheduled to depart at 2pm, instead of 1.50pm

EasyJet flight to Paris (U21927) – now scheduled to depart at 2.22pm, instead of 2.15pm

EasyJet flight to Basel (U21811) – now scheduled to depart at 3.07pm, instead of 2.45pm

Air Hamburg flight to Cannes – now scheduled to depart at 3.20pm, instead of 2pm

Jet2 flight to Fueteventura (LS909) – now scheduled to depart at 3.44pm, instead of 3.15pm

EasyJet flight to Gran Canaria (U21909) – now scheduled to depart at 4.50pm, instead of 3.25pm

AirPink flight to Thessaloniki – now scheduled to depart at 3.50pm, instead of 3.30pm

Jet2 flight to Heraklion (LS905) – now scheduled to depart at 4.05pm, instead of 3.30pm

Air X Charter flight to Palma de Mallorca – now scheduled to depart at 4.20pm, instead of 4.05pm

Jet2 flight to Gran Canaria (LS781) – now scheduled to depart at 4.14pm, instead of 4.05pm

EasyJet flight to Belfast (U2135) – now scheduled to depart at 4.50pm, instead of 4.15pm

EasyJet flight to the Isle of Man (U2325) – now scheduled to depart at 4.40pm, instead of 4.20pm

Jet2 flight to Chania (LS963) – now scheduled to depart at 4.58pm, instead of 4.40pm

Aer Lingus Regional flight to Belfast – now scheduled to depart at 4.50pm, instead of 4.40pm

EasyJet flight to Gran Canaria – now scheduled to depart at 5.08pm, instead of 4.50pm

Aer Lingus Regional flight to Dublin – now scheduled to depart at 5.10pm, instead of 5pm

Jet2 flight to Ibiza (LS171) – now scheduled to depart at 5.39pm, instead of 5.10pm

EasyJet flight to Corfu (U21977) – now scheduled to depart at 5.47pm, instead of 5.20pm

Brussels Airlines flight to Brussels - cancelled

EasyJet flight to Barcelona (U21855) – now scheduled to depart at 6.31pm, instead of 6pm

EasyJet flight to Geneva (U21953) – now scheduled to depart at 6.28pm, instead of 6.15pm

British Airways flight to Trondheim – now scheduled to depart at 6.40pm, instead of 6.20pm

EasyJet flight to Aberdeen (U2327) – now scheduled to depart at 7.45pm, instead of 7.05pm

EasyJet flight to Hamburg (U21841) – now scheduled to depart at 7.35pm, instead of 7.15pm

EasyJet flight to Paris (U21931) – now scheduled to depart at 7.58pm, insteas of 7.25pm

EasyJet flight to Palma de Mallorca (U21915) – now scheduled to depart at 8pm, instead of 7.30pm

EasyJet flight to Barcelona – now scheduled to depart at 7.48pm, insteas of 7.30pm

EasyJet flight to Alicante (U21921) - now scheduled to depart at 8.07pm, instead of 7.35pm

Aer Lingus Regional flight to Belfast (EI3619) – now scheduled to depart at 8.25pm, instead of 8.15pm

EasyJet flight to Belfast (U2137) – now scheduled to depart at 9.30pm, instead of 8.45pm

Centreline flight to Bremen (CLF711) – cancelled