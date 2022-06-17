All the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Doncaster and Manchester Airport on Friday, June 17

Here is the full list of current delays and cancellations from East Midlands, Doncaster Sheffield and Manchester Airports.
East Midlands Airport:
Jet2 flight to Heraklion – now scheduled to depart at 2.55pm, instead of 2.45pm
Blue Islands flight to Jersey (SI555) – now scheduled to depart at 3.40pm, instead of 3.30pm
West Atlantic flight to Edinburgh – now scheduled to depart at 9.40pm, instead of 9.30pm
West Atlantic flight to Paris (NPT4171) – now scheduled to depart at 10.52pm, instead of 10.42pm
Doncaster Sheffield Airport:
There are currently no reported delays or cancellations today.
Manchester Airport:
EasyJet flight to Lisbon (U21819) – now scheduled to depart at 11.23am, instead of 10.05am
TUI flight to Cancun (BY146) – now scheduled to depart at 12.10pm, instead of 10.20am
NetJets Europe flight to London City Airport – cancelled
European Air Charter flight to Burgs (8H5532) – now scheduled to depart at 10.59am, instead of 10.45am
British Airways flight to London Heathrow (BA1389) – now scheduled to depart at 11.37am, instead of 10.55am
EasyJet flight to Geneva (U21949) – now scheduled to depart at 11.10am, instead of 11am
Aer Lingus flight to Orlando (EG935) – now scheduled to depart at 11.10am, instead of 11am
NetJets UK flight to London Luton Airport – now scheduled to depart at 11.15am, instead of 11.05am
Virgin Atlantic flight to Orlando (VS73) – now scheduled to depart at 11.20am, instead of 11.10am
Aer Lingus Regional flight to Dublin – now scheduled to depart at 12.05pm, instead of 11.55am
Loganair flight to Aberdeen (LM29) – now scheduled to depart at 12.10pm, instead of 12pm
TUI flight to Puerto Vallarta – now scheduled to depart at 12.20pm, instead of 12pm
EasyJet flight to Bordeaux (U21853) – now scheduled to depart at 12.32pm, instead of 12.05pm
Air Canada flight to Toronto (AC809) – now scheduled to depart at 1.15pm, instead of 12.15pm
Eastern Airways flight to Southampton (T3801) – cancelled
SaxonAir flight to Glasgow – now scheduled to depart at 1pm, instead of 12.40pm
Turkish Airlines flight to Istanbul (TK1992) – now scheduled to depart at 1.25pm, instead of 1.05pm
Aer Lingus flight to New York (EI45) – now scheduled to depart at 1.20pm, instead of 1.10pm
EasyJet flight to Munich (U21887) – now scheduled to depart at 2.07pm, instead of 1.25pm
EasyJet flight to Bilbao (U21877) - now scheduled to depart at 2pm, instead of 1.50pm
EasyJet flight to Paris (U21927) – now scheduled to depart at 2.22pm, instead of 2.15pm
EasyJet flight to Basel (U21811) – now scheduled to depart at 3.07pm, instead of 2.45pm
Air Hamburg flight to Cannes – now scheduled to depart at 3.20pm, instead of 2pm
Jet2 flight to Fueteventura (LS909) – now scheduled to depart at 3.44pm, instead of 3.15pm
EasyJet flight to Gran Canaria (U21909) – now scheduled to depart at 4.50pm, instead of 3.25pm
AirPink flight to Thessaloniki – now scheduled to depart at 3.50pm, instead of 3.30pm
Jet2 flight to Heraklion (LS905) – now scheduled to depart at 4.05pm, instead of 3.30pm
Air X Charter flight to Palma de Mallorca – now scheduled to depart at 4.20pm, instead of 4.05pm
Jet2 flight to Gran Canaria (LS781) – now scheduled to depart at 4.14pm, instead of 4.05pm
EasyJet flight to Belfast (U2135) – now scheduled to depart at 4.50pm, instead of 4.15pm
EasyJet flight to the Isle of Man (U2325) – now scheduled to depart at 4.40pm, instead of 4.20pm
Jet2 flight to Chania (LS963) – now scheduled to depart at 4.58pm, instead of 4.40pm
Aer Lingus Regional flight to Belfast – now scheduled to depart at 4.50pm, instead of 4.40pm
EasyJet flight to Gran Canaria – now scheduled to depart at 5.08pm, instead of 4.50pm
Aer Lingus Regional flight to Dublin – now scheduled to depart at 5.10pm, instead of 5pm
Jet2 flight to Ibiza (LS171) – now scheduled to depart at 5.39pm, instead of 5.10pm
EasyJet flight to Corfu (U21977) – now scheduled to depart at 5.47pm, instead of 5.20pm
Brussels Airlines flight to Brussels - cancelled
EasyJet flight to Barcelona (U21855) – now scheduled to depart at 6.31pm, instead of 6pm
EasyJet flight to Geneva (U21953) – now scheduled to depart at 6.28pm, instead of 6.15pm
British Airways flight to Trondheim – now scheduled to depart at 6.40pm, instead of 6.20pm
EasyJet flight to Aberdeen (U2327) – now scheduled to depart at 7.45pm, instead of 7.05pm
EasyJet flight to Hamburg (U21841) – now scheduled to depart at 7.35pm, instead of 7.15pm
EasyJet flight to Paris (U21931) – now scheduled to depart at 7.58pm, insteas of 7.25pm
EasyJet flight to Palma de Mallorca (U21915) – now scheduled to depart at 8pm, instead of 7.30pm
EasyJet flight to Barcelona – now scheduled to depart at 7.48pm, insteas of 7.30pm
EasyJet flight to Alicante (U21921) - now scheduled to depart at 8.07pm, instead of 7.35pm
Aer Lingus Regional flight to Belfast (EI3619) – now scheduled to depart at 8.25pm, instead of 8.15pm
EasyJet flight to Belfast (U2137) – now scheduled to depart at 9.30pm, instead of 8.45pm
Centreline flight to Bremen (CLF711) – cancelled
These are all the cancellations and delays that were expected at the time of publication – this may change throughout the day. Passengers are advised to check the status of their flight with their airline.