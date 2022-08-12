All the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Doncaster and Manchester Airport on Friday, August 12

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of flights are facing delays today. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Here is the full list of cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Doncaster Sheffield and Manchester Airport.

East Midlands Airport:

Ryanair flight to Barcelona (FR9388) – now expected to depart at 10.15am

Ryanair flight to Dublin – now expected to depart at 11.25am

Albastar flight to Palma de Mallorca (AP5478) – now expected to depart at 11.30am

Blue Islands flight to Jersey (SI555) – now expected to depart at 3.40pm

Ryanair flight to Riga (FR1664) – now expected to depart at 5.45pm

Doncaster Sheffield Airport:

TUI flight to Burgas – now expected to depart at 5.40pm

TUI flight to Heraklion (BY3520) – now expected to depart at 5.45pm

Manchester Airport:

Etihad Airways flight to Abu Dhabi (EY16) – now expected to depart at 10.13am

Virgin Atlantic flight to Orlando (VS75) – now expected to depat at 10.10am

TUI flight to Cancun (BY146) – now expected to depart at 11.19am

Lufthansa flight to Munich (LH2501) – now expected to depart at 11am

EasyJet flight to Dalaman (U21943) – now expected to depart at 11.17am

Aer Lingus flight to Belfast – now expected to depart at 11.50am

Aer Lingus flight to Dublin – now expected to depart at 12.05pm

Aer Lingus flight to New York – now expected to depart at 1.30pm

Ryanair flight to Brussels (FR3222) – now expected to depart at 1.22pm

Avion Express flight to Antalya (XQ593) – now expected to depart at 2.20pm

Turkish Airlines flight to Antalya (TK4010) – now expected to depart at 3.10pm

EasyJet flight to Basel (U21811) – now expected to depart at 3.11pm

Jet2 flight to Fuerteventura (LS909) – now expected to depart at 4.30pm

Loganair flight to Norwich – now expected to depart at 3.45pm

Aer Lingus flight to Belfast – now expected to depart at 4.50pm

Aer Lingus flight to Dublin – now expected to depart at 5.10pm

Jet2 flight to Malaga (LS893) – now expected to depart at 5.18pm

SunExpress flight to Antalya (XQ595) – now expected to depart at 6.30pm

Aer Lingus flight to Belfast – now expected to depart at 8.25pm

Aer Lingus flight to Dublin – now expected to depart at 9.05pm