All the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Doncaster and Manchester Airport on Friday, August 12

Here is the full list of cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Doncaster Sheffield and Manchester Airport.
East Midlands Airport:
Ryanair flight to Barcelona (FR9388) – now expected to depart at 10.15am
Ryanair flight to Dublin – now expected to depart at 11.25am
Albastar flight to Palma de Mallorca (AP5478) – now expected to depart at 11.30am
Blue Islands flight to Jersey (SI555) – now expected to depart at 3.40pm
Ryanair flight to Riga (FR1664) – now expected to depart at 5.45pm
Doncaster Sheffield Airport:
TUI flight to Burgas – now expected to depart at 5.40pm
TUI flight to Heraklion (BY3520) – now expected to depart at 5.45pm
Manchester Airport:
Etihad Airways flight to Abu Dhabi (EY16) – now expected to depart at 10.13am
Virgin Atlantic flight to Orlando (VS75) – now expected to depat at 10.10am
TUI flight to Cancun (BY146) – now expected to depart at 11.19am
Lufthansa flight to Munich (LH2501) – now expected to depart at 11am
EasyJet flight to Dalaman (U21943) – now expected to depart at 11.17am
Aer Lingus flight to Belfast – now expected to depart at 11.50am
Aer Lingus flight to Dublin – now expected to depart at 12.05pm
Aer Lingus flight to New York – now expected to depart at 1.30pm
Ryanair flight to Brussels (FR3222) – now expected to depart at 1.22pm
Avion Express flight to Antalya (XQ593) – now expected to depart at 2.20pm
Turkish Airlines flight to Antalya (TK4010) – now expected to depart at 3.10pm
EasyJet flight to Basel (U21811) – now expected to depart at 3.11pm
Jet2 flight to Fuerteventura (LS909) – now expected to depart at 4.30pm
Loganair flight to Norwich – now expected to depart at 3.45pm
Aer Lingus flight to Belfast – now expected to depart at 4.50pm
Aer Lingus flight to Dublin – now expected to depart at 5.10pm
Jet2 flight to Malaga (LS893) – now expected to depart at 5.18pm
SunExpress flight to Antalya (XQ595) – now expected to depart at 6.30pm
Aer Lingus flight to Belfast – now expected to depart at 8.25pm
Aer Lingus flight to Dublin – now expected to depart at 9.05pm
These are all the cancellations and delays that were expected at the time of publication – this may change throughout the day. Passengers are advised to check the status of their flight with their airline.