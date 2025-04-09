All of the roads set to close for resurfacing across Derbyshire in June and July – including the A619, A632, A6, A52 and other major routes in Chesterfield, Matlock, Dronfield, Buxton and more

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 9th Apr 2025, 10:56 BST
These are all of the roads set to close across Chesterfield and Derbyshire as a major resurfacing programme begins later this year.

During 2025/26, Derbyshire County Council (DCC) will invest £3.6 million to carry out surface dressing works at 55 sites across the county.

DCC will surface dress 475,000 square metres of road surface – the equivalent to 43 football pitches. Work will commence on Wednesday, June 25 and, subject to weather conditions, is expected to be completed by Monday, July 14.

The full list of roads across the county that will close for surface dressing works can be found below – routes in Derby and South Derbyshire were not included.

A632 Chesterfield Road/Amber Lane, Matlock.

Nethermoor Road, from the A61 Derby Road roundabout to Green Lane/Wingfield Road, New Tupton.

A619 Chesterfield Road, from the A621 Golden Gates roundabout to Top Lane, Eastmoor.

