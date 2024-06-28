Highways workers will be making their way around the county over the summer over selected dates coordinated with colleagues from district and borough councils. Reactive work is done throughout the year on these roads but this programme involves wider routine maintenance.

The work includes cutting the grass on the central reservations and at the sides of the roads, emptying the gullies and drains, carrying out some road repairs where needed and any other bits of maintenance work that needs carrying out.

The district and borough councils will be picking up litter at the side of the road or in the central reservation at the same time while the traffic management is in place.

The council has worked to try to avoid key times and events, such as football matches, and signs are being put out on the roads ahead of the dates to give drivers advance notice of the work.

1 . A617 Heath to Temple Normanton Saturday, July 6, road closed 6am to 6pm.Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . A617 Hornsbridge to Temple Normanton Sunday, July 7, road closed 6am to 6pm.Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . A52 Shirley Hollow Monday, July 8, stop go convoy 9.30am to 3pm.Photo: Google Photo Sales