Repairs will be undertaken on several A-roads across North East Derbyshire.

Surface dressing works are being undertaken across North East Derbyshire over the next few weeks – with a number of busy routes affected.

By Tom Hardwick
Thursday, 5th May 2022, 1:41 pm

The work is being completed as part of a major road maintenance scheme by Derbyshire County Council, which will see more than 80 Derbyshire roads repaired over May and June.

These are all of the roads in North East Derbyshire where drivers can expect delays or closures.

1. Holestone Gate Road, Ashover

Surface dressing work is taking place on Holestone Gate Road at Ashover. The route connects the A632 and B6014, and will remain closed until June 4.

2. Lickpenny Lane, Ashover

Lickpenny Lane, which connects the B6014 (Butterley Lane) and Holestone Gate Road, is closed for surface dressing work until July 10.

3. A616 Oxcroft Way, Barlborough

Oxcroft Way in Barlborough is closed for surface dressing until June 17.

4. Furnace Hill Road and Bridge Street, Clay Cross

Surface dressing work is taking place on Bridge Street and Furnace Hill Road in Clay Cross. It is set to be completed on July 10.

