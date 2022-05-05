The work is being completed as part of a major road maintenance scheme by Derbyshire County Council, which will see more than 80 Derbyshire roads repaired over May and June.
1. Holestone Gate Road, Ashover
Surface dressing work is taking place on Holestone Gate Road at Ashover. The route connects the A632 and B6014, and will remain closed until June 4.
Photo: Google
2. Lickpenny Lane, Ashover
Lickpenny Lane, which connects the B6014 (Butterley Lane) and Holestone Gate Road, is closed for surface dressing work until July 10.
Photo: Google
3. A616 Oxcroft Way, Barlborough
Oxcroft Way in Barlborough is closed for surface dressing until June 17.
Photo: Google
4. Furnace Hill Road and Bridge Street, Clay Cross
Surface dressing work is taking place on Bridge Street and Furnace Hill Road in Clay Cross. It is set to be completed on July 10.
Photo: Google