All of the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport on Wednesday, July 19

Derbyshire holidaymakers travelling out of our local airports may face disruption to their journeys today.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 19th Jul 2023, 12:10 BST- 1 min read

Here is the full list of flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, as well as cancelled routes, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport – according to Flightradar24.

East Midlands Airport:

There are no cancellations or delays from EMA today.

Boeing 737-800 parked on the airport apron, East Midlands Airport.
Boeing 737-800 parked on the airport apron, East Midlands Airport.
Manchester Airport:

Aegean Airlines flight A3639 to Athens – estimated departure at 11.25am.

Turkish Airlines flight TK1994 to Istanbul – estimated departure at 11.17am.

Brussels Airlines flight SN2174 to Brussels – estimated departure at 12.15pm.

Turkish Airlines flight TK1992 to Istanbul – estimated departure at 1.35pm.

EasyJet flight U22139 to Antalya – estimated departure at 4.45pm.

Jet2 flight LS905 to Heraklion – estimated departure at 4.50pm.

Birmingham Airport:

EasyJet flight U2430 to Glasgow – estimated departure at 7.47pm.

Blue Islands flight SI2273 to Jersey – cancelled.

Ryanair flight FR3257 to Shannon – estimated departure at 9.00pm.

