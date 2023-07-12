News you can trust since 1855
All of the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport on Wednesday, July 12

Holidaymakers travelling out of our local airports may face some disruption to their journeys today.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 12th Jul 2023, 11:21 BST- 1 min read

Here is the full list of flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, as well as cancelled routes, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport – according to Flightradar24.

East Midlands Airport:Blue Islands flight SI551 to Jersey – estimated departure at 12.45pm.

Jet2 flight LS661 to Larnaca – estimated departure at 3.55pm.

Boeing 737-800 parked on the airport apron at East Midlands Airport.Boeing 737-800 parked on the airport apron at East Midlands Airport.
Boeing 737-800 parked on the airport apron at East Midlands Airport.
Manchester Airport:

Scandinavian Airlines flight SK540 to Copenhagen – cancelled.

EasyJet flight U22185 to Geneva – estimated departure at 12.16pm.

Pegasus flight PC1180 to Istanbul – estimated departure at 12.40pm.

Ryanair flight FR6835 to Naples – estimated departure at 1.17pm.

EasyJet flight U22253 to Sharm el-Sheikh – estimated departure at 1.25pm.

Ryanair flight FR1145 to Berlin – estimated departure at 2.16pm.

EasyJet flight U22181 to Basel – estimated departure at 2.48pm.

EasyJet flight U24900 to Paris – estimated departure at 4.00pm.

EasyJet flight U22139 to Antalya – estimated departure at 5.03pm.

EasyJet flight U22059 to Athens – estimated departure at 5.04pm.

EasyJet flight U22023 to Alicante – estimated departure at 5.45pm.

EasyJet flight U22229 to Prague – estimated departure at 7.16pm.

EasyJet flight U22111 to Bordeaux – estimated departure at 7.54pm.

Birmingham Airport:

EasyJet flight U2334 to Edinburgh – estimated departure at 2.25pm.

EasyJet flight U228 to Belfast – estimated departure at 12.53pm.

EasyJet flight U230 to Belfast – estimated departure at 4.10pm.

EasyJet flight U21572 to Geneva – estimated departure at 6.57pm.

EasyJet flight U2336 to Edinburgh – estimated departure at 10.25pm.

