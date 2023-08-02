News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

All of the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport on Wednesday, August 2

With the summer holidays in full swing, many Derbyshire residents will be jetting off abroad – but they may face delays to their journeys from our local airports today.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 09:50 BST- 1 min read

Here is the full list of flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, as well as all the cancelled routes, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport – according to Flightradar24.

East Midlands Airport:No cancelled or delayed flights.

Manchester Airport:

A number of flights from Manchester Airport are delayed today. Credit: David - stock.adobe.comA number of flights from Manchester Airport are delayed today. Credit: David - stock.adobe.com
A number of flights from Manchester Airport are delayed today. Credit: David - stock.adobe.com
Most Popular

Corendon Airlines flight XC8164 to Dalaman – estimated departure at 10.05am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

EasyJet flight U22021 to Palma de Mallorca – estimated departure at 10.41am.

TUI flight BY138 to Montego Bay – estimated departure at 12.20pm.

Ryanair flight FR555 to Dublin – estimated departure at 11.15am.

Aegean Airlines flight A3639 to Athens – estimated departure at 11.23am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Turkish Airlines flight TK1994 to Istanbul – estimated departure at 12.00pm.

Pegasus flight PC1180 to Istanbul – estimated departure at 12.25pm.

Loganair flight LM24 to Aberdeen – estimated depature at 1.25pm.

Turkish Airlines flight TK1992 to Istanbul – estimated departure at 1.40pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ryanair flight FR2821 to Chania – estimated departure at 3.51pm.

Jet2 flight LS171 to Ibiza – estimated departure at 6.34pm.

EasyJet flight U22033 to Alicante – estimated departure at 6.18pm.

READ THIS: Derbyshire councillor sparks anger with response to special educational needs campaign

Birmingham Airport:

Sunwing Airlines flight BY7372 to Kos – estimated departure at 3.35pm.

Related topics:Birmingham AirportDerbyshireEast MidlandsManchester