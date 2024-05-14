All of the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport on Tuesday, May 14
This is the full list of all the flights delayed by more than 30 minutes or cancelled altogether from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham airports, according to Flightradar24 as of 10am this morning.
East Midlands Airport
Currently all departures today are expected roughly on schedule.
Etihad flight EY16 to Abu Dhabi, was due to depart 9:10am, now estimated 11am.
Aer Lingus flight EI3323 to Dublin, was due to depart 9:25am, now estimated 12:05pm.
Virgin Atlantic flight VS73 to Orlando, was due to depart 1:25pm, now estimated 4pm.
Easyjet flight U29004 to London, was due to depart 1:45pm, now cancelled.
Tui Fly flight BY2242 to Heraklion, was due to depart 2:35pm, now estimated 3:26pm.
Biman flight BG208 to Sylhet, was due to depart 9pm, now estimated 12:06am, Wednesday, May 15.
Birmingham Airport
Currently all departures today are expected roughly on schedule, although there is an average delay of 17 minutes.
