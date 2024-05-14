Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

If you are packing your bags ready to jet off on holiday or business from one of our local airports today, you could face disruption to the start of your journey.

This is the full list of all the flights delayed by more than 30 minutes or cancelled altogether from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham airports, according to Flightradar24 as of 10am this morning.

East Midlands Airport

Currently all departures today are expected roughly on schedule.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Midlands Airport

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Etihad flight EY16 to Abu Dhabi, was due to depart 9:10am, now estimated 11am.

Aer Lingus flight EI3323 to Dublin, was due to depart 9:25am, now estimated 12:05pm.

Virgin Atlantic flight VS73 to Orlando, was due to depart 1:25pm, now estimated 4pm.

Easyjet flight U29004 to London, was due to depart 1:45pm, now cancelled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tui Fly flight BY2242 to Heraklion, was due to depart 2:35pm, now estimated 3:26pm.

Biman flight BG208 to Sylhet, was due to depart 9pm, now estimated 12:06am, Wednesday, May 15.

Birmingham Airport