All of the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport on Thursday, July 27
Here is the full list of flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, as well as all the cancelled routes, from East Midlands, Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool and Leeds Bradford Airport – according to Flightradar24.
East Midlands Airport:No cancelled or delayed flights.
Gulf Air flight GF4 to Bahrain – estimated departure at 10.05am.
EasyJet flight U22141 to Antalya – estimated departure at 2.06pm.
EasyJet flight U2711 to Newquay – estimated departure at 3.22pm.
EasyJet flight U22229 to Prague – estimated departure at 6.52pm.
Wizz Air flight W43020 to Bucharest – estimated departure at 10.16am.
Ryanair flight FR2911 to Faro – estimated departure at 1.30pm.
TUI flight BY664 to Melbourne – estimated departure at 11.30am.
Aer Lingus flight EI3265 to Dublin – estimated departure at 1.50pm.
Jet2 flight LS1265 to Tenerife – estimated departure at 4.25pm.
TUI flight BY7426 to Gran Canaria – estimated departure at 5.50pm.
TUI flight BY538 to Agadir – estimated departure at 9.35pm.
Leeds Bradford Airport:Jet2 flight LS175 to Jersey – estimated departure at 1.45pm.
EasyJet flight U23477 to Nice – estimated departure at 6.48pm.