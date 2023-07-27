News you can trust since 1855
All of the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport on Thursday, July 27

If you’re jetting off from one of our local airports today, you may face some disruption to the start of your holiday.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 27th Jul 2023, 09:55 BST- 1 min read

Here is the full list of flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, as well as all the cancelled routes, from East Midlands, Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool and Leeds Bradford Airport – according to Flightradar24.

East Midlands Airport:No cancelled or delayed flights.

Manchester Airport:

East Midlands Airport Highway Road SignEast Midlands Airport Highway Road Sign
East Midlands Airport Highway Road Sign
Gulf Air flight GF4 to Bahrain – estimated departure at 10.05am.

EasyJet flight U22141 to Antalya – estimated departure at 2.06pm.

EasyJet flight U2711 to Newquay – estimated departure at 3.22pm.

EasyJet flight U22229 to Prague – estimated departure at 6.52pm.

Birmingham Airport:

Wizz Air flight W43020 to Bucharest – estimated departure at 10.16am.

Ryanair flight FR2911 to Faro – estimated departure at 1.30pm.

TUI flight BY664 to Melbourne – estimated departure at 11.30am.

Aer Lingus flight EI3265 to Dublin – estimated departure at 1.50pm.

Jet2 flight LS1265 to Tenerife – estimated departure at 4.25pm.

TUI flight BY7426 to Gran Canaria – estimated departure at 5.50pm.

TUI flight BY538 to Agadir – estimated departure at 9.35pm.

Leeds Bradford Airport:Jet2 flight LS175 to Jersey – estimated departure at 1.45pm.

Liverpool Airport:

EasyJet flight U23477 to Nice – estimated departure at 6.48pm.

