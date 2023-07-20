News you can trust since 1855
All of the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport on Thursday, July 20

If you’re jetting off on holiday from any of our local airports today, you may face disruption to the start of your journey.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 20th Jul 2023, 09:54 BST- 1 min read

Here is the full list of flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, as well as cancelled routes, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport – according to Flightradar24.

East Midlands Airport:Jet2 flight LS633 to Tenerife – estimated departure at 4.00pm.

Manchester Airport:

An airplane take off at Manchester Airport.An airplane take off at Manchester Airport.
An airplane take off at Manchester Airport.
Gulf Air flight GF4 to Bahrain – estimated departure at 10.16am.

Turkish Airlines flight TK1992 to Istanbul – estimated departure at 2.20pm.

TUI flight BY544 to Antalya – estimated departure at 6.05pm.

Loganair flight LM598 to Inverness – estimated departure at 8.20pm.

Birmingham Airport:Loganair flight LM638 to Isle of Man – estimated departure at 11.55am.

Aer Lingus flight EI3643 to Belfast – cancelled.

