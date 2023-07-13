All of the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport on Thursday, July 13
Here is the full list of flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, as well as cancelled routes, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport – according to Flightradar24.
East Midlands Airport:
No delays today.
Manchester Airport:
Turkish Airlines flight TK1994 to Istanbul – estimated departure at 11.16am.
Aer Lingus flight EI35 to Orlando – cancelled.
EasyJet flight U22163 to Amsterdam – estimated departure at 11.32am.
KLM flight KL1074 to Amsterdam – cancelled.
Ryanair flight FR36 to Carcassonne – estimated departure at 1.41pm.
Turkish Airlines flight TK1992 to Istanbul – estimated departure at 1.40pm.
Air Transat flight TS207 to Toronto – estimated departure at 2.05pm.
Scandinavian Airlines flight SK1546 to Copenhagen – estimated departure at 2.20pm.
EasyJet flight U22165 to Amsterdam – estimated departure at 3.40pm.
Jet2 flight LS949 to Krakow – estimated departure at 4.50pm.
EasyJet flight U22009 to Tenerife – estimated departure at 6.03pm.
EasyJet flight U22135 to Milan – estimated departure at 6.51pm.
EasyJet flight U22109 to Paris – estimated departure at 7.30pm.
Birmingham Airport:
Turkish Airlines flight TK1968 to Istanbul – estimated departure at 11.20am.
EasyJet flight U23840 to Milan – estimated departure at 4.31pm.
Jet2 flight LS1259 to Gran Canaria – estimated departure at 4.50pm.
Helvetic Airways flight LX425 to Zurich – estimated departure at 7.40pm.
EasyJet flight U234 to Belfast – estimated departure at 10.25pm.