All of the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport on Thursday, August 3

If you’re getting ready to jet off on holiday from one of our local airports today, you could face disruption to the start of your journey.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 09:56 BST- 1 min read

Here is the full list of flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, as well as all the cancelled routes, from East Midlands, Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool and Leeds Bradford Airport – according to Flightradar24.

East Midlands Airport:

Ryanair flight FR6031 to Palma de Mallorca – estimated departure at 11.25am.

There are a number of delayed flights across local airports. Credit: Andrew Barker - stock.adobe.comThere are a number of delayed flights across local airports. Credit: Andrew Barker - stock.adobe.com
Manchester Airport:Air France flight AF1669 to Paris – estimated departure at 10.55am.

EasyJet flight U22255 to Hurghada – estimated departure at 11.13am.

Ryanair flight FR4096 to Riga – estimated departure at 11.46am.

British Airways flight BA1389 to London – estimated departure at 11.54am.

EasyJet flight U22163 to Amsterdam – estimated departure at 12.00pm.

KLM flight KL1074 to Amsterdam – estimated departure at 11.40am.

EasyJet flight U22269 to Pafos – estimated departure at 3.11pm.

EasyJet flight U22165 to Amsterdam – estimated departure at 3.36pm.

Jet2 flight LS1737 to Rhodes – cancelled.

TUI flight BY2492 to Burgas – estimated departure at 7.40pm.

Birmingham Airport:Loganair flight LM638 to Isle of Man – estimated departure at 10.25am.

Loganair flight LM583 to Inverness – estimated departure at 2.45pm.

Aer Lingus flight EI3649 to Belfast – estimated departure at 8.10pm.

