All of the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport on Thursday, August 3
Here is the full list of flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, as well as all the cancelled routes, from East Midlands, Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool and Leeds Bradford Airport – according to Flightradar24.
Ryanair flight FR6031 to Palma de Mallorca – estimated departure at 11.25am.
Manchester Airport:Air France flight AF1669 to Paris – estimated departure at 10.55am.
EasyJet flight U22255 to Hurghada – estimated departure at 11.13am.
Ryanair flight FR4096 to Riga – estimated departure at 11.46am.
British Airways flight BA1389 to London – estimated departure at 11.54am.
EasyJet flight U22163 to Amsterdam – estimated departure at 12.00pm.
KLM flight KL1074 to Amsterdam – estimated departure at 11.40am.
EasyJet flight U22269 to Pafos – estimated departure at 3.11pm.
EasyJet flight U22165 to Amsterdam – estimated departure at 3.36pm.
Jet2 flight LS1737 to Rhodes – cancelled.
TUI flight BY2492 to Burgas – estimated departure at 7.40pm.
READ THIS: Derbyshire villagers make bumper donations for Ashgate Hospice after thief swipes collection tin from Post Office
Birmingham Airport:Loganair flight LM638 to Isle of Man – estimated departure at 10.25am.
Loganair flight LM583 to Inverness – estimated departure at 2.45pm.
Aer Lingus flight EI3649 to Belfast – estimated departure at 8.10pm.