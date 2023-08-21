News you can trust since 1855
All of the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport on Monday, August 21

With the summer holidays in full swing, many Derbyshire residents will be jetting off abroad – but they may face delays to their journeys from our local airports today.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 21st Aug 2023, 09:59 BST- 1 min read

Here is the full list of flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, as well as all the cancelled routes, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport – according to Flightradar24.

East Midlands Airport:

No cancelled or delayed flights.

A number of flights from Manchester Airport are delayed today. Credit: David - stock.adobe.comA number of flights from Manchester Airport are delayed today. Credit: David - stock.adobe.com
A number of flights from Manchester Airport are delayed today. Credit: David - stock.adobe.com
Manchester Airport:

TUI flight BY132 to Melbourne – estimated departure at 10.05am.

Air France flight AF1669 to Paris – estimated departure at 10.15am.

Emirates flight EK22 to Dubai – estimated departure at 10.26am.

EasyJet flight U22111 to Bordeaux – estimated departure at 11.17am.

Turkish Airlines flight TK1994 to Istanbul – estimated departure at 11.24am.

Singapore Airlines flight SQ301 to Singapore – estimated departure at 11.58am.

Pegasus flight PC1180 to Istanbul – estimated departure at 1.15pm.

Pegasus flight PC1816 to Antalya – estimated departure at 1.55pm.

Jet2 flight LS895 to Antalya – estimated departure at 3.45pm.

EasyJet flight U22213 to Funchal – estimated departure at 4.21pm.

Aer Lingus flight EI3615 to Belfast – estimated departure at 6.20pm.

TUI flight BY574 to Antalya – estimated departure at 6.50pm.

Aer Lingus flight EI3619 to Belfast – cancelled.

Birmingham Airport:Aer Lingus flight EI3643 to Belfast – estimated departure at 3.10pm.

Aer Lingus flight EI3649 to Belfast – estimated departure at 8.05pm.

