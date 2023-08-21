All of the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport on Monday, August 21
Here is the full list of flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, as well as all the cancelled routes, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport – according to Flightradar24.
No cancelled or delayed flights.
TUI flight BY132 to Melbourne – estimated departure at 10.05am.
Air France flight AF1669 to Paris – estimated departure at 10.15am.
Emirates flight EK22 to Dubai – estimated departure at 10.26am.
EasyJet flight U22111 to Bordeaux – estimated departure at 11.17am.
Turkish Airlines flight TK1994 to Istanbul – estimated departure at 11.24am.
Singapore Airlines flight SQ301 to Singapore – estimated departure at 11.58am.
Pegasus flight PC1180 to Istanbul – estimated departure at 1.15pm.
Pegasus flight PC1816 to Antalya – estimated departure at 1.55pm.
Jet2 flight LS895 to Antalya – estimated departure at 3.45pm.
EasyJet flight U22213 to Funchal – estimated departure at 4.21pm.
Aer Lingus flight EI3615 to Belfast – estimated departure at 6.20pm.
TUI flight BY574 to Antalya – estimated departure at 6.50pm.
Aer Lingus flight EI3619 to Belfast – cancelled.
Birmingham Airport:Aer Lingus flight EI3643 to Belfast – estimated departure at 3.10pm.
Aer Lingus flight EI3649 to Belfast – estimated departure at 8.05pm.