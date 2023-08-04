News you can trust since 1855
All of the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport on Friday, August 4

Derbyshire holidaymakers may face disruption to the start of their journeys from our local airports today.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 4th Aug 2023, 09:26 BST- 1 min read

Here is the full list of flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, as well as all the cancelled routes, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport – according to Flightradar24.

East Midlands Airport:

Aurigny Air flight GR697 to Guernsey – estimated departure at 1.50pm.

The bulk of today’s delayed flights are from Manchester Airport. Credit: DAVID SOANES - stock.adobe.comThe bulk of today’s delayed flights are from Manchester Airport. Credit: DAVID SOANES - stock.adobe.com
Manchester Airport:British Airways flight BA1389 to London – estimated departure at 12.05pm.

Turkish Airlines flight TK1992 to Istanbul – estimated departure at 2.15pm.

Jet2 flight LS1719 to Catania – cancelled.

EasyJet flight U2715 to Isle of Man – estimated departure at 5.05pm.

TUI flight BY2570 to Heraklion – estimated departure at 8.15pm.

EasyJet flight U22023 to Palma de Mallorca – estimated departure at 8.00pm.

EasyJet flight U2713 to Newquay – estimated departure at 8.44pm.

Birmingham Airport:

Sunwing Airlines flight WG9973 to Toronto – estimated departure at 9.45am.

