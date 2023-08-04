All of the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport on Friday, August 4
Here is the full list of flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, as well as all the cancelled routes, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport – according to Flightradar24.
Aurigny Air flight GR697 to Guernsey – estimated departure at 1.50pm.
Manchester Airport:British Airways flight BA1389 to London – estimated departure at 12.05pm.
Turkish Airlines flight TK1992 to Istanbul – estimated departure at 2.15pm.
Jet2 flight LS1719 to Catania – cancelled.
EasyJet flight U2715 to Isle of Man – estimated departure at 5.05pm.
TUI flight BY2570 to Heraklion – estimated departure at 8.15pm.
EasyJet flight U22023 to Palma de Mallorca – estimated departure at 8.00pm.
EasyJet flight U2713 to Newquay – estimated departure at 8.44pm.
Sunwing Airlines flight WG9973 to Toronto – estimated departure at 9.45am.