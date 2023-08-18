All of the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport on Friday, August 18
Here is the full list of flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, as well as all the cancelled routes, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport – according to Flightradar24.
No cancelled or delayed flights.
EasyJet flight U22141 to Antalya – estimated departure at 10.25am.
Air France flight AF1669 to Paris – estimated departure at 10.12am.
TAP Express flight TP1317 to Lisbon – estimated departure at 11.26am.
EasyJet flight U2729 to Jersey – estimated departure at 11.47am.
Aer Lingus flight EI3613 to Belfast – cancelled.
Pegasus flight PC1180 to Istanbul – estimated departure at 12.30pm.
Turkish Airlines flight TK1992 to Istanbul – estimated departure at 1.55pm.
EasyJet flight U22197 to Munich – estimated departure at 2.19pm.
EasyJet flight U22017 to Gran Canaria – estimated departure at 3.37pm.
EasyJet flight U22057 to Heraklion – estimated departure at 5.05pm.
Turkish Airlines flight TK1996 to Istanbul – estimated departure at 5.40pm.
EasyJet flight U22219 to Burgas – estimated departure at 5.50pm.
EasyJet flight U2707 to Belfast – estimated departure at 9.27pm.
TUI flight BY568 to Punta Cana – estimated departure at 1.35pm.
Aer Lingus flight EI3647 to Belfast – cancelled.
EasyJet flight U27844 to Amsterdam – estimated departure at 6.10pm.