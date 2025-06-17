Derbyshire County Council’s (DCC) programme of dual carriageway maintenance works will begin at the start of July.

The work includes cutting the grass on the central reservations and at the sides of the roads, trimming back trees and shrubs to improve visibility, emptying the gullies and drains, carrying out pothole and other road repairs where needed and any other bits of maintenance work that needs carrying out.

The council works with district and borough councils who will be picking up litter at the side of the road or in the central reservation at the same time while the traffic management is in place.

DCC’s cabinet member for potholes, highways and transport, Councillor Charlotte Hill, said: “This annual programme of maintenance means that we can carry out lots of different jobs at the same time.

“We try to schedule any road closures to be outside of peak times so that we minimise inconvenience for those using these routes.”

The full list of roads where maintenance work will be carried out across Derbyshire can be found below.

A617 Heath to Temple Normanton slip roads Saturday, July 5: road closed from 6.00am until 6.00pm between Heath and Temple Normanton. Sunday, July 6: road closed from 6.00am to 6.00pm between Horns Bridge roundabout and Temple Normanton.

A52, Shirley Hollow, Ashbourne Temporary lane closures will be in place on Monday, July 7 - between 9.30am and 3.00pm.

A617 Lordsmill Street, Chesterfield Temporary lane closures will be in place on Tuesday, July 8 - between 7.00pm and 4.00am.

A619 Markham Road, Chesterfield Temporary lane closures will be in place on Wednesday, July 9 - between 7.00pm and 4.00am.