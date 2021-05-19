All lanes reopened after vehicle breakdown on M1 in Derbyshire
All lanes have now been reopened on the M1 in Derbyshire after a vehicle breakdown.
Wednesday, 19th May 2021, 5:21 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 19th May 2021, 5:35 pm
Police officers were reported to be on their way to the scene of the incident at the motorway’s northbound junction with the A38 for Derby, Belper and Matlock.
Highways England tweeted: “#M1 northbound exit slip at #J28 has all lanes back open after an earlier breakdown."
The organisation had earlier tweeted: "Traffic Officers are on their way to the area. Congestion building on the approach.”