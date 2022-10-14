All lanes reopen on M1 near Derbyshire following 60 minutes delays earlier today

All lanes have now reopened on the #M1 southbound between J29 and J28 near Mansfield following the earlier incident.

There is still approximately four miles of congestion on approach and drivers are urged allow extra time for these delays to clear.

Two lanes were closed on M1 southbound between J29 and J28 earlier today due to a collision involving a tanker earlier this morning.

Drivers have been warned that there is currently approximately six miles of congestion, causing delays of 60 minutes above usual journey times.

As a result of the accident, lorry has shed its load across the carriageway and debris and spillage remained on the road for some time following the crash.

Lanes 1 and 2 were closed whilst recovery agents were removing the vehicle from the network.

National Highways service providers were also on scene working to clear the carriageway