All lanes reopen on M1 in Derbyshire – following accident involving two lorries
Drivers are still facing delays on M1 Northbound in Derbyshire – but all lanes are now open.
National Highways have confirmed that all lanes have now reopened on M1 Northbound in Derbyshire.
There are currently delays of 10 minutes against the expected traffic.
Drivers were facing 90-minute delays earlier this afternoon following an accident involving two lorries between J29 A617 (Chesterfield / Mansfield) to J29A A6192 Markham Road (Markham Vale / Bolsover).