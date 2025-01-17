A61 in Chesterfield reopens after accident at Whittington Moor roundabout

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire police have confirmed A61 in Chesterfield has been cleared and fully reopened to traffic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A61 in Chesterfield has reopened following an accident at Whittington Moor roundabout earlier this afternoon.

Officers were called to reports of collision at around 3.15 pm today (Friday, January 17).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic monitoring website Inrix reported that heavy traffic built up between A619 Rother Way and B6057 Station Road (Whittington Moor roundabout).

Derbyshire police have confirmed that no injuries were reported and the road has now fully reopened to traffic.