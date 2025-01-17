A61 in Chesterfield reopens after accident at Whittington Moor roundabout
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Derbyshire police have confirmed A61 in Chesterfield has been cleared and fully reopened to traffic.
A61 in Chesterfield has reopened following an accident at Whittington Moor roundabout earlier this afternoon.
Officers were called to reports of collision at around 3.15 pm today (Friday, January 17).
Traffic monitoring website Inrix reported that heavy traffic built up between A619 Rother Way and B6057 Station Road (Whittington Moor roundabout).
Derbyshire police have confirmed that no injuries were reported and the road has now fully reopened to traffic.