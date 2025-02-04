A54 Cat and Fiddle: Busy Derbyshire A-road set for several days of closure to allow for repairs

A busy Derbyshire A-road will be closed for several days this week to allow for interim repairs – ahead of a more extensive resurfacing programme later this year.

Derbyshire County Council has confirmed that the A54 Cat and Fiddle will be closed between Wednesday, February 5 and Friday, February 7 – with the route shut from 9.00am until 3.00pm each day.

The closure will be in place between the route’s junction with the A53 and the county boundary – to allow for road patching repairs and lining works.

A DCC spokesperson said: “These will be interim repairs and small scale resurfacing (as was done last year with Leek Road) due to current weather conditions – ahead of a bigger resurfacing scheme planned for later in the year.

“A signed diversion will be in place. Please allow extra time for your journey and apologies for any delays or disruption caused.”

