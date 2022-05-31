A38 in Derbyshire reopens after ‘serious’ multi-vehicle crash

The A38 has fully reopened after a 'serious' multi-vehicle crash in which a lorry overturned

A closure was in place on the northbound carriageway of the A38 between the A610 Ripley junction and the A61 Derby Road at the Watchorn Island in Alfreton this morning (May 31).

Part of southbound carriageway was also closed for some time due the incident, which National Highways described as a ‘serious multi-vehicle collision’.

It is reported that a lorry and four cars were involved in the crash.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said two casualties were handed over to paramedics – although further details of their injuries have not yet been revealed.

According to traffic monitoring service Inrix, a lorry overturned on the northbound carriageway.

At around 11.30am, National Highways said the incident had been cleared and that A38 is now fully open in both directions.