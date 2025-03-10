A38 in Derbyshire reopens - after accident involving lorry leaves busy A-road shut both ways

Drivers were asked to avoid the area and take alternative routes.

The A38 has now reopened after an accident which took place at the junction with A61 Derby Road (Watchorn Island) around 11.30 am today (Monday, March 10).

Motorists were urged to avoid the area as the road was closed in both ways and queueing traffic was reported in the area.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “The A38 in Alfreton is currently closed at the Watchorn roundabout in both directions due to a lorry colliding with the central reservation. No one was injured during the collision.

“The closure will be in place for several hours while recovery takes place. Please avoid the area and take alternative routes where possible.”