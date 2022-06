The A38 in Derbyshire has now fully reopened

One lane was closed with queueing traffic due to the incident on the A38 Southbound at the A610 junction near Lower Hartshay at around 8am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways East Midlands said there was congestion to Watchorn Roundabout, with delays of around 30 minutes expected.