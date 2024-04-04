350 parking tickets handed out in the Peak District over bank holiday weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Motorists caused travel chaos over the bank holiday weekend and cars were left illegally parked on grass verges up and down the Peak District.

We asked Derbyshire County Council how many parking tickets were issued after being contacted by irate residents who were fed up of the parking of tourists over the long weekend.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “Our parking enforcement officers carry out regular patrols across the county and during the bank holiday weekend issued 417 tickets, of which around 350 were in the Peak Park and surrounding towns and villages.

More than 350 parking tickets were issued to motorists over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend. Photo Jessica Elliot

“Tickets were issued for parking on or behind yellow lines, parking on clearways where there is a No Stopping prohibition, parking in disabled bays without a badge, blocking bus stops and overstaying in limited waiting bays.

“We want everyone to enjoy our beautiful county and we urge all drivers to park legally, safely and responsibly.

“Illegal parking isn’t only inconvenient, it can be dangerous as it can make it more difficult for other road users due to reduced visibility.

“It can also block emergency vehicles and prevent farmers from accessing their fields.”

There are almost 2,000 car parking spaces across 44 Peak District National Park Authority car parks with 13 of these free to use.

The remaining 31 car parks have a Pay & Display system.

There are also two car parks with publicly accessible EV charging points at Millers Dale Station and Parsley Hay.

A spokesperson for the Peak District National Park Authority said: “Some of our car parks are small and fill up early in the day.

“Please be prepared before your visit to have some alternative options in mind and any relevant postcodes.

Wherever you are in the National Park please do not park on grass verges, on either side of double-yellow lines, by farm gates or other undesignated areas as this can reduce access for farm vehicles, the emergency services and damage protected habitats.”